Photograph of Billy
Alumni

Billy Dann

Business Development Manager Social Change

I oversee the Thoughtworks' portfolio of work with UK Non-Profit Organizations as well as matters relating to volunteering, climate action, and responsible tech. I have been an advocate for the Tech for Good movement for the past decade. I worked for 11 years at Comic Relief and five years at Church Urban Fund. Previously I have served on several National Lottery boards, as a school governor, and as a local authority councilor. I passionately believe in the importance of tackling inequality and poverty.