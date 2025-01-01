Billy Dann Business Development Manager Social Change

I oversee the Thoughtworks' portfolio of work with UK Non-Profit Organizations as well as matters relating to volunteering, climate action, and responsible tech. I have been an advocate for the Tech for Good movement for the past decade. I worked for 11 years at Comic Relief and five years at Church Urban Fund. Previously I have served on several National Lottery boards, as a school governor, and as a local authority councilor. I passionately believe in the importance of tackling inequality and poverty.