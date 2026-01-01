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Billy Dann

Business Development Manager Social Change
Alumni

I oversee the Thoughtworks' portfolio of work with UK Non-Profit Organizations as well as matters relating to volunteering, climate action, and responsible tech. I have been an advocate for the Tech for Good movement for the past decade. I worked for 11 years at Comic Relief and five years at Church Urban Fund. Previously I have served on several National Lottery boards, as a school governor, and as a local authority councilor. I passionately believe in the importance of tackling inequality and poverty.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.