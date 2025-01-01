Few organizations or business leaders object to sustainability commitments in principle. As Lisa McNally, Head of Cleantech and Sustainability at Thoughtworks, notes: “It’s no longer optional to be a sustainable business. Sustainability is a requirement now to be a competitive business. That’s the starting baseline.”

The question is how to translate those commitments into meaningful action, especially when, in many industries, there’s a lack of clear targets to aim for and no standard playbook to follow.

Most often, climate action takes the form of policy statements and awareness raising; perhaps efforts to reduce waste or promote the use of recycled materials. And as technology becomes more integral to every business, organizations will begin to grapple with sustainability in the digital dimension – a process most have yet to undertake.

“As we accelerate the adoption of technology in our daily lives, particularly in a post-pandemic world, it’s even more apparent that it needs to be considered as part of the total carbon footprint of an organization,” says Elise Zelechowski, Global Head of Sustainability, Thoughtworks. “But the idea of the digital carbon footprint is something that’s so new that people are still trying to wrap their heads around it, and may not even actually know what to look for. There’s a need to raise awareness that sustainability is something everyone should be evaluating when they design and build technology, that they should be making decisions in the creation of software that minimizes its carbon footprint.”

According to George Earle, Global Director, OCCO, Thoughtworks, there’s relatively little awareness among businesses that technology is an area ripe with the sustainability equivalent of low-hanging fruit – chances to optimize practices or operations to realize quick environmental gains that can also directly benefit the balance sheet.

“Our own experience has taught us that in technology there are clear opportunities to improve processes, to attack the supply chain scientifically, to find better ways of doing the same thing that are cleaner, that save the company money and contribute to profitability,” he says.

Financially as well as morally then, there’s a clear case for businesses to make constructing and integrating more environmentally conscious approaches to technology a priority as they gear up for a new year.

“Every company that considers itself a modern business, that wants to be ready for the new economy, needs to put a plan in place to start reducing their digital carbon footprint, to investigate the investments they’re going to need to make and how they’re going to transition their business, at least at a high level, right now,” says Zelechowski. “If they’re not in at least the evaluation stage, they need to be.”