Technology proficiency report

In today's hyper-competitive market, growing enterprises are the ones that have made technology proficiency a core business competency. That's the conclusion from an international study on 969 C-suite decision-makers across 12 countries.

This new report from Thoughtworks aims to give fresh insight into how business executives are using technology and data to modernize and expand at a time of significant change and uncertainty. Based on primary research, this study assesses the level of proficiency, capability and competence when it comes to business technology and the bearing this has on business confidence and long-term goals.