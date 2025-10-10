Drive growth and competitive advantage in the new era of sports and entertainment

In the new competitive landscape of sports and entertainment, only those who can quickly seize every new opportunity will win. But many companies are held back by an inadequate technology foundation.

Are you able to capitalize on every fan interaction and commercial opportunity? Or do complex, inflexible systems slow you down, leaving millions in potential revenue on the table? What if you could evolve your technology, culture and strategy to innovate and execute at speed? That’s what Thoughtworks has been doing with one of the world’s largest sports data and technology companies — building a strategic platform for innovation and growth.

We’ve distilled all the lessons from this ambitious transformation initiative into a practical playbook showing how you can build a strategic platform that helps you:

