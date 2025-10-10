Drive growth and competitive advantage in the new era of sports and entertainment
In the new competitive landscape of sports and entertainment, only those who can quickly seize every new opportunity will win. But many companies are held back by an inadequate technology foundation.
Are you able to capitalize on every fan interaction and commercial opportunity? Or do complex, inflexible systems slow you down, leaving millions in potential revenue on the table? What if you could evolve your technology, culture and strategy to innovate and execute at speed? That’s what Thoughtworks has been doing with one of the world’s largest sports data and technology companies — building a strategic platform for innovation and growth.
We’ve distilled all the lessons from this ambitious transformation initiative into a practical playbook showing how you can build a strategic platform that helps you:
Unlock new revenue streams powered by data-driven insights on a flexible, scalable platform
Deliver next-generation fan experiences that boost customer acquisition, loyalty and lifetime value
Drive operational agility to accelerate time-to-market and respond quickly to new challenges and opportunities
Here’s what we can achieve when we work together
The challenge
The company needed fast, continuous product innovation for its future success, but technological complexity was constraining its ambitions.
The Thoughtworks solution
Our ‘Build, Operate, Transition’ strategy delivered a rapid yet secure evolution, with a separate team working on the new platform and gradually handing it over.
The outcome
The company now has a scalable, agile, and the foundations of which were built in nine months, allowing accelerated time-to-market, revenue protection and growth, and increased profitability.
The three big questions podcast with AWS
Parvinder Kalra and Vishnu Nair, authors and Thoughtworks experts, joined Christopher Bell, Global Media & Entertainment Strategy & Business Development Leader at AWS, on the Three Big Questions podcast. They discussed the significant shifts, opportunities, and the work Thoughtworks is undertaking across the media, entertainment, and sports industries.
Watch this video podcast to gain insights into:
The attention crisis as the major challenge
AI as the core enabler
Fans evolving into active contributors
Convergence as key to the future
Transformation as foundational