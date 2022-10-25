Infrastructure as product

Not too long ago, cloud infrastructure was being universally praised for its incredible simplicity and manageability. For companies and teams burdened by complex on-premise infrastructure, it presented a scalable, intuitive, and cost-effective alternative that promised to transform how we approach IT infrastructure as a whole.

But, as offerings from the major public cloud providers have grown and become more sophisticated, that simplicity has fallen by the wayside. Today, cloud infrastructure service portfolios are large, increasingly complex, and harder than ever for engineering teams to keep pace with.

This e-book provides insights into reviewing your cloud infrastructure, challenging traditional engineering approaches, plus ways to accelerate your internal developer teams.