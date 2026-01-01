Building AI Agent Platforms

Scale secure and effective AI agent systems

Building a simple application with AI is relatively straightforward: managing AI to build and maintain software at scale, however, is another matter and is arguably one of the key technology challenges for organizations today. This is why it's crucial to think in terms of a full agent lifecycle underpinned by a reliable and well-managed AI agent platform.

In this book by Thoughtworks' Ben O'Mahony and Fabian Nonnenmacher, you'll learn how to plan and then implement a comprehensive roadmap. Taking in everything from architecture decisions to deployment, it's a book designed to bridge the gap between strategic vision and engineering excellence.

Due for full publication in Spring 2027, the first chapters are now available to be read on the O'Reilly platform with new content released throughout 2026.