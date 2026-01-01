Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Order here

Building AI Agent Platforms

Tools and tactics to scale AI applications across the enterprise
Books Back

Author: Ben O'Mahony and Fabian Nonnenmacher

Building AI Agent Platforms book cover

Scale secure and effective AI agent systems

 

Building a simple application with AI is relatively straightforward: managing AI to build and maintain software at scale, however, is another matter and is arguably one of the key technology challenges for organizations today. This is why it's crucial to think in terms of a full agent lifecycle underpinned by a reliable and well-managed AI agent platform.

 

In this book by Thoughtworks' Ben O'Mahony and Fabian Nonnenmacher, you'll learn how to plan and then implement a comprehensive roadmap. Taking in everything from architecture decisions to deployment, it's a book designed to bridge the gap between strategic vision and engineering excellence.

 

Due for full publication in Spring 2027, the first chapters are now available to be read on the O'Reilly platform with new content released throughout 2026.

Bring a strategic vision to life

Identify the capabilities that require investment and commitment from your organization.

Ensure reliability, governance and performance

Make architecture decisions with confidence that build-in governance and security principles to minimize risk.

Effective deployment and maintenance

Learn how to deploy and run a sophisticated agentic system that's sustainable.

Empower teams

Master technology leadership skills to drive your team's capabilities and ambition.
Bring a strategic vision to life

Identify the capabilities that require investment and commitment from your organization.

Ensure reliability, governance and performance

Make architecture decisions with confidence that build-in governance and security principles to minimize risk.

Effective deployment and maintenance

Learn how to deploy and run a sophisticated agentic system that's sustainable.

Empower teams

Master technology leadership skills to drive your team's capabilities and ambition.

Podcast
Exploring AI agent platforms

Listen as Ben and Fabian join Ken Mugrage on the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast to discuss the book and the importance of platforms to agent development, orchestration and governance.

Listen now

We're redefining the way the world builds and maintains software

Find out more