Building AI Agent Platforms

Author: Ben O'Mahony and Fabian Nonnenmacher
Scale secure and effective AI agent systems
Building a simple application with AI is relatively straightforward: managing AI to build and maintain software at scale, however, is another matter and is arguably one of the key technology challenges for organizations today. This is why it's crucial to think in terms of a full agent lifecycle underpinned by a reliable and well-managed AI agent platform.
In this book by Thoughtworks' Ben O'Mahony and Fabian Nonnenmacher, you'll learn how to plan and then implement a comprehensive roadmap. Taking in everything from architecture decisions to deployment, it's a book designed to bridge the gap between strategic vision and engineering excellence.
Due for full publication in Spring 2027, the first chapters are now available to be read on the O'Reilly platform with new content released throughout 2026.
Bring a strategic vision to life
Ensure reliability, governance and performance
Effective deployment and maintenance
Empower teams
Identify the capabilities that require investment and commitment from your organization.
Make architecture decisions with confidence that build-in governance and security principles to minimize risk.
Learn how to deploy and run a sophisticated agentic system that's sustainable.
Master technology leadership skills to drive your team's capabilities and ambition.