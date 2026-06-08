Balancing innovation and quality in software governance

A new kind of shadow

In the recent editions of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar, a particularly telling entry was placed firmly in the Caution ring: AI-accelerated shadow IT.

For decades, IT departments have engaged in a perpetual game of whack-a-mole against unauthorized Excel macros, rogue SaaS subscriptions, and literal servers running in secret under someone’s desk. But as the Radar highlights, we’re not just dealing with shadow tools any longer: because AI makes it trivial for individuals to quickly stitch together complex capabilities, we’re witnessing the evolution of entire shadow systems.

With the rise of standardized integration protocols like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agentic frameworks, a motivated employee can today construct an autonomous workflow that pulls data from a core repository, processes it through a public LLM, and triggers external APIs, and they can do this with some plain-language prompting over a long weekend.