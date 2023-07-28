"Generative AI: Headwind or tailwind?" This question encapsulates the essence of every discussion I've had with customers and prospects since March. Regardless of the industry or the initial purpose of our dialogue, all roads lead to generative AI, almost foreshadowing we’re close to every product and business, digital or physical, being influenced by it.

Generative AI reminds me of the nascent stages of mobile technology, particularly during the "there’s an app for that" days. It's topping everyone's wish list, with influences converging from various directions: customers, staff members and corporate boards, all applying pressure to harness its potential in their respective markets.

On the bright side, there's a unified objective: to make progress. The challenge, however, is that, like most early-stage technologies, the path forward with generative AI isn't as straightforward — there's a lot of ambiguity about what to do, how to do it or even where to start.

The potential of generative AI surpasses mere cost-effectiveness and efficiency. It can fuel the generation of new ideas, fine-tune designs and facilitate the launch of new products. It could serve as your catalyst for innovation if you're bold enough to step into this new frontier.

But where do you step first? Our approach is first to identify a problem or "missing." In the simplest explanation possible, envision a Venn diagram where one circle represents the new tech wave (generative AI) and the other represents your customer, their challenges, opportunities, tasks, pains and gains. The goal is pinpointing where this technology overlaps and can add value to your people, products and processes.