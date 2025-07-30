Creating test cases is a critical but time-consuming and skill-intensive activity. However, the emergence of large language models (LLMs) has opened up an opportunity to automate this highly manual process done by QA engineers. Yet while there are reasons to be optimistic about LLMs’ ability to help us generate test cases, their true effectiveness has been largely unexplored in controlled experimental settings.

What are we trying to find out?

The primary challenge we want to address is determining whether AI tools can effectively assist QA professionals in creating comprehensive, accurate test cases while maintaining quality standards and reducing development time.

More specifically, there are a few questions we want to try and answer:

Can AI-generated test cases achieve comparable accuracy to manually created test cases? What impact does AI assistance have on test case creation time and coverage? How does prompt optimization affect the quality of AI-generated test cases? What are the limitations of current AI tools in complex testing scenarios?

Our hypothesis

We hypothesized that using AI to generate test cases would result in:

Reduced test case creation time.

Improved test coverage, particularly for edge cases and complex scenarios.

Better consistency in test case structure compared to manual creation.

The need for iterative prompt refinement to achieve optimal results.

The experiment