Inclusive by design: Creating impact at the 39th Winter Sports Clinic

This year, Thoughtworks proudly sponsored the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (March 31 – April 5, 2025), a transformative event hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the Office of Information and Technology (VA OIT).

Over the past five years, Thoughtworks has partnered with the VA to build digital products and services to aid the VA in its updated mission of fulfilling “President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers and survivors.” Sponsoring the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic event this year gave us the chance to volunteer in service to this community, allowing us to engage more directly with the Veterans that we work to support and build a deeper understanding of their lived experience and needs.

At the Winter Sports Clinic, nearly 400 Veterans came together in Snowmass, Colorado, to experience what many call “Miracles on a Mountainside” — finding strength, joy and connection through adaptive sports like skiing, sled hockey, curling and more.

As volunteers we had the privilege of standing alongside the community we serve, listening to stories, sharing in moments of courage and witnessing the profound impact of an accessible, human-centered experience. It reminded us that the same principles that make this event powerful — dignity, inclusion and connection — are the ones we embed in our work with the VA.