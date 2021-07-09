One of the most difficult things in infrastructure development is defining the milestones, as a lot of the work doesn’t fit into traditional “features” per se. This has a few implications. One is development malaise, where releases tend to become routine (What’s that? Team Alpha is celebrating their 10th go-live already? Should we start celebrating how we had zero issues during our last vulnerability scan?) Another is that it gets difficult to track work that's constantly in-progress due to continuous improvements. We are agile and constantly iterating, after all. So how do you set a logical limit to the work, one that’s not too ambitious yet still meaningful enough to call a milestone? This is where you need to start thinking big. What are we really trying to achieve? What will this mean for the other teams that depend on us? How does this align with the overall vision of the product? Once you take a step back to look at the overall value of the work, you can finally begin to create meaningful, trackable milestones that give stakeholders better visibility of the work and make prioritizing a whole lot easier.