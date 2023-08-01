Change-data capture: What, why and how to make the most of it

Today’s businesses, especially those that have prioritized digital transformation, need near real-time data. Weekly and monthly batch processes no longer cut it. But acquiring real-time data from various sources to automate processes and make dynamic optimization decisions isn’t an easy task.

Recently, while re-architecting a legacy system and breaking a monolith into microservices for a client, we faced this particular challenge. We set out changing the database for the new architecture and modernizing the system in modules. During this phase, we needed both databases to work in sync because different modules might require the same data — in other words, the old system would need data generated by the new system in the new database and vice-versa.

We explored the change data capture (CDC) to see if it could do just that. This blog takes a deeper dive into what CDC is, the tools we explored, how they work and most importantly their benefits. We've also included a few examples and suggestions on how other technologists can go about choosing the right CDC tool for their use case.

What is change-data capture?

Change data capture is the process of detecting and capturing changes in a source system (typically, databases) and delivering those changes in near real-time to a target system. This could be changes such as insert, delete, update and the database structure via DDLs.

How do change-data capture tools work?

CDC tools work by continuously monitoring the source system for any changes made to the data. Whenever a change is detected, it captures and records it in a separate location, such as a database or log file, or sends it to a message broker. The captured data is then processed, transformed and loaded into a target system such as a data warehouse, analytics platform or another database.

There are various ways to capture changes in a database. Let’s look at a few of them here:

Timestamp-based/query-based

Here we maintain audit columns in the source like CREATED_AT, LAST_UPDATED or DATE_MODIFIED and query the data in the source to pick up any change based on these columns. It is important to note that this approach cannot capture delete operations.

Trigger-based

Triggers are functions that perform user-defined actions based on a particular event happening with the database. This can be used to capture any changes in the database, including delete operations. However, this approach reduces database performance as it requires multiple writes every time an event occurs.

Log-based

Databases contain transaction logs (or redo logs) that store all events for recovery in case of a crash. With a log-based CDC, new database transactions are read from their own native log. This captures changes without scanning the source tables, which makes it more efficient than the other two approaches.