Phantom productivity wins and bottlenecks

Almost as soon as ChatGPT was released in November 2022 the conversation turned to potential productivity gains. Some of this talk was pure melodrama and marketing, achieving little more than aiding AI vendors’ marketing efforts. But some of it was true — AI can cut waste, remove toil and accelerate productivity.

Unfortunately, though, that’s not the end of the story. Gains are ultimately meaningless if they aren’t properly distributed; you’ll simply end up with a bottleneck at another point in a workflow. While some bottlenecks are to be expected when you’re experimenting with a new technology or approach, without the right strategic oversight, this can turn into a game of productivity whack-a-mole, trying to tackle bottlenecks at different points in a given process — only to find a new one crops up elsewhere.

Rethinking value streams

Clearly a holistic approach is needed. One way of doing this is to pay close attention to value streams: specific flows of work that produce particular outcomes. To be clear, this isn’t just about mapping how teams and functions work together. If anything, it requires looking beneath your organizational structure and at precisely what work needs to be done and when in order for value to be properly realized.

In fact, your existing organizational structure might even be part of the problem. As a kind of mental model, it can lead us to assume that all we need to do is plug AI in and encourage adoption across all functions. However organization structure is invariably trumped by communication structures: that means we can too mistakenly try and optimize things that aren’t working as we thought they did — if they’re working at all..

In turn, this plays into the bottleneck problem: functions unlocking their own pockets of productivity, impact, value (insert your chosen word) in a siloed manner. However, by focusing on value streams — even those that might not conform to the official picture of your organization — it becomes easier to not only consider how your organization should interact with AI but also allow your organization to evolve with it.