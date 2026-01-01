Amazon Web Services (AWS) brings unmatched breadth and depth of cloud and AI. Thoughtworks brings the engineering discipline to turn that capability into systems that run in production and keep evolving.

Most organizations already run on AWS; fewer have unlocked its full potential. We close that gap, combining AI-first engineering, our AI/works™ platform and AWS Transform to modernize complex systems faster and with less risk.

Three days. AWS-funded to start. You leave with a viable product concept and a fixed-price, outcome-based path to production in 90 days. Available directly and on AWS Marketplace.