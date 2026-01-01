AI/works™ × AWS Transform

Enterprise AI is blocked by the systems it depends on. Mainframes, monoliths and disconnected data estates carry decades of operational intelligence — and they were never designed for AI to read, reason over or act on.

Traditional modernization programs assumed organizations could wait years to realize value. AI changes those economics. Modernization is no longer just about moving infrastructure to the cloud. It is about turning legacy systems into adaptive operational platforms that continuously evolve as your business, your regulations and your AI capabilities change.

Start with a 3-day workshop. Continue with a 3-week assessment and proof of value. Ship your first modernized slice into production within 3 months. Fixed-price at every phase. AWS-funded entry. Available directly and on AWS Marketplace.