Consultant life

One of the best, and hardest, questions candidates ask our recruiters is: ‘What will I actually be doing as a consultant at Thoughtworks?’

As a consultant at Thoughtworks, you are free to create bold, future-focused solutions for clients from a variety of industries. You could influence the digital strategy of a retail giant, launch a brand new mobile application for a bank or redesign platforms using event sourcing and intelligent data pipelines.

The best part? You will do all of the above on collaborative, inclusive and autonomous teams who are empowered to make an extraordinary impact.