Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Who we work with Back

Public sector

Spark the extraordinary potential of customer-centric growth.

 

Public service providers are under intense pressure to evolve, balancing growing demands for improved services with shrinking budgets.

 

Thoughtworks combines years of strategic transformation knowledge with lean product innovation to help our clients rethink their service models. Our experienced teams integrate policy, technology and service delivery, with a relentless focus on value creation and citizen welfare.

 

 

Public sector

Spark the extraordinary potential of customer-centric growth.

 

Public service providers are under intense pressure to evolve, balancing growing demands for improved services with shrinking budgets.

 

Thoughtworks combines years of strategic transformation knowledge with lean product innovation to help our clients rethink their service models. Our experienced teams integrate policy, technology and service delivery, with a relentless focus on value creation and citizen welfare.

 

 

Discover how Thoughtworks supported the Singapore Government to transform Singpass into a cutting edge identity platform that enhances user experience and drives private sector innovation.
Read about our partnership

NHS Patient Continuity

NHS Digital (now part of NHS England) wanted to digitize and improve speed and efficiency for suspended patient re-registrations. Keen to ensure a continuous electronic health record, removing the need for any manual printing and storage, NHS Digital chose Thoughtworks as the partner to bring this vision to life.

Learn more

Public sector success stories

public sector and goverment services

Our AWS capabilities

 

At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting specializations in the public sector

Together with our public sector clients we're helping to transform citizen welfare

  • Govtech
  • Queensland Government
  • Department of Veteran Affairs
Because we’re both focused on outcomes, we were able to collaborate easily with the NHS Digital team and come up with the best possible solution to their challenges.”
Andy Topham,
Product Strategist at Thoughtworks

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our public sector clients.
Find out more

Recommended insights

View less

Our public sector leaders

Jane McCarthy

Jane McCarthy

Market Director Europe, Public Sector

Meet Jane
Matt Simons

Matt Simons

Public Sector Director

Meet Matt
David Blamire-Brown

David Blamire-Brown

Business Development Director 

Meet David
Emily Carey

Emily Carey

Client Partner, Public Sector

Meet Emily
Scott Davies

Scott Davies

Technical Director, Public Sector 

Meet Scott
Gabe Fender

Gabe Fender

Newcastle Centre of Excellence Lead

Meet Gabe

Let’s talk about how we can support you

Get in touch