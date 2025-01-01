Spark the extraordinary impact of positive social change.

Charities and not-for-profit organizations (NFPs) play a vital role in creating a more equitable world. As technology increasingly shapes society, it's critical that NFPs are empowered to lead digital transformation.

Co-creating technology with our not-for-profit clients amplifies their impact, and ours. We see this as one of the most important and effective ways we can drive positive social change, impacting the lives of disadvantaged and marginalized groups across the world.