News archives

Press releases
- February 24, 2026 Thoughtworks and IDC Report Reveals Most Organizations Trapped in Costly Legacy Cycles; Only 12% Achieve True AI-Driven Operations
- February 20, 2026 Thoughtworks Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Custom Software Development Services and Innovation Services and Engineering
- February 03, 2026 Thoughtworks appoints Karthik Srinivasan as Global Head of Agentic AI Platforms
- February 02, 2026 Thoughtworks marks 25th anniversary of Agile Manifesto with Future of Software Development Retreat
- January 27, 2026 Thoughtworks Looking Glass Report: Enterprises Must "Rewire" Core Architectures for the Agentic AI Era
- January 22, 2026 Thoughtworks Recognized as an AI-First Consulting Firm by Constellation Research
- January 20, 2026 AI/works™ heralds a new era of Agile and next-generation software development
- January 07, 2026 77% of global enterprises shift AI strategies from efficiency to growth
- December 16, 2025 Thoughtworks Joins Merchant Risk Council to Drive Innovation in Payments and Fraud Prevention
- December 11, 2025 Thoughtworks Joins Energy UK to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Net Zero Ambitions in UK Energy Sector
- December 11, 2025 Thoughtworks Recognized as a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services
- December 02, 2025 Thoughtworks Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award
- December 02, 2025 Thoughtworks Achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization to Accelerate Autonomous Enterprise Innovation
- November 18, 2025 Thoughtworks and Groq partner to Accelerate Real-World AI Value and Innovation in Australia
- November 06, 2025 Thoughtworks Global CISO Nitin Raina Named 2025 Chicago CISO of the Year
- November 05, 2025 Thoughtworks Technology Radar Highlights The Rapid Evolution of AI Assistance in 2025
- October 02, 2025 British Airways Holidays Partners with Thoughtworks
- October 01, 2025 Thoughtworks Wins 2025 ITSMA Global Marketing Award
- September 30, 2025 Thoughtworks Appoints John Reid-Dodick as Chief People & Leadership Officer
- September 26, 2025 Hillhouse Partner Thoughtworks Acquisition China business
- September 17, 2025 v3rso, from Grupo Emiliano, redefines luxury hospitality with a R$11 million technology investment
- September 10, 2025 Thoughtworks Joins Agile4Vets Transform VA Health
- September 09, 2025 Thoughtworks Award Databricks Latam CME Partner Year
- September 03, 2025 Thoughtworks Achieves Global ISO 27001 Certification
- September 03, 2025 Thoughtworks Forrester 2025 B2B ROI Winner
- August 07, 2025 Thoughtworks Offers Summer Podcast Binge
- June 17, 2025 Thoughtworks Appoints Shayan Mohanty as CDAIO
- June 17, 2025 Favor Delivery and Thoughtworks Revolutionize the On-demand Shop & Deliver Experience
- June 03, 2025 Thoughtworks Appoints Amit Choudhary COO
- May 27, 2025 Thoughtworks Rav Hayer MD UKI and Head of Europe BFSI
- May 22, 2025 Simon & Schuster Teams Thoughtworks
- May 15, 2025 Thoughtworks Named as an Iconic Partner by The Valuable 500
- May 07, 2025 Thoughtworks State of Digital and AI Readiness Report
- April 30, 2025 carsales Drives Operational Transformation and AI-Powered Customer Service in Australia with Thoughtworks
- April 29, 2025 Zones Platform FastTrack Onboarding Enhance CX
- April 24, 2025 Thoughtworks Signs Global SCA with AWS
- April 16, 2025 Thoughtworks Inside Tech Radar Documentary
- April 03, 2025 Thoughtworks Appoints Kaushik Sarkar as Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and India
- April 03, 2025 Mechanical Orchard launch Imogen 1st partner Thoughtworks
- April 02, 2025 Technology Radar Volume 32 built on frontline experiences with clients
- March 25, 2025 Thoughtworks and DX Adv Software Engineering Excellence
- March 05, 2025 GXS Bank Partners Thoughtworks Expand SEA Footprint
- February 11, 2025 Thoughtworks Welcomes New Leadership
- January 28, 2025 Redbridge DTA Selects Thoughtworks for Adv Data Insights
- January 27, 2025 Thoughtworks Selected by the Crown Commercial Service on the Digital Capability for Health 2 (DCfH2) Framework
- January 23, 2025 Thoughtworks Leader and Customer Fave in Forrester MAD
- January 15, 2025 Thoughtworks Looking Glass Report Highlights the Importance of the Next Phase of AI Adoption in 2025
- December 12, 2024 Thoughtworks Signs APAC SCA with AWS on GenAI
- November 13, 2024 Thoughtworks Completes Transaction to Go Private
- October 23, 2024 Thoughtworks Technology Radar Finds Trend in Tools to Simplify LLMs for Practical AI Applications
- October 22, 2024 Swann Builds Innovative AI-powered Home Security Voice Assistant with Thoughtworks
- October 22, 2024 TWKS Visionary 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant
- October 04, 2024 Thoughtworks and AI Singapore join forces to advance reliability of AI and its adoption
- October 02, 2024 Martha Ruiz HITEC 100 for 2025
- September 24, 2024 Australian Payments Plus and Thoughtworks join forces to accelerate PayTo adoption with award winning customer-centric design
- September 19, 2024 ACDS’ Cybersecurity Portfolio Gains Competitive Edge from AI-Powered Thoughtworks Application Managed Services
- September 17, 2024 Thoughtworks and CYN Launch AI-Powered Mngd Srvs
- September 11, 2024 Thoughtworks Receives WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality Citation for 13th year in a row
- August 13, 2024 Thoughtworks 2024 CSO Award from Foundry’s CSO
- August 05, 2024 TWKS to Be Taken Private Apax Funds $4.40 Per Share
- July 16, 2024 Thoughtworks to Report Q2 24 Financial Results
- July 15, 2024 Thoughtworks Achieves Top 15 in Stonewall’s 2024 Employers List for LGBTQ+ Inclusion
- July 09, 2024 Thoughtworks Launches SDV Pulse Report with AWS
- July 01, 2024 Thoughtworks in CX Strategy Services Landscape, Q2 2024
- May 17, 2024 Thoughtworks: 2024 financial conferences
- May 07, 2024 TWKS CEO Guo Xiao Steps Down, Brd Appoints Mike Sutcliff
- April 17, 2024 Total Wine Takes Thoughtworks Product Thinking Approach
- April 17, 2024 Thoughtworks Acquires Tech and Talent from Watchful
- April 16, 2024 TWKS to Report Q1 FY 2024 Financial Results
- April 11, 2024 Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral and TWKS ECUA
- April 04, 2024 Aiven Achieves Sustainability Goals with Thoughtworks
- April 03, 2024 Thoughtworks Tech Radar 30th Edition Team AI
- March 26, 2024 Thoughtworks in Consulting Services Landscape Q1 2024
- March 04, 2024 Thoughtworks Participates Upcoming Conference
- February 29, 2024 MetalX Selects Thoughtworks New Product Delivery
- February 12, 2024 KITE and Thoughtworks develop Center in India for SDV
- February 06, 2024 TWKS to Report Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
- January 30, 2024 Thoughtworks named an ISG Top 15 Sourcing Standout
- January 09, 2024 Thoughtworks Looking Glass on Security Responsibility AI
- December 05, 2023 Thoughtworks a Visionary in 2023 Gartner MQ Custom SW
- November 28, 2023 Thoughtworks Announces Expansion Plans in Switzerland
- November 21, 2023 Viator Partners Thoughtworks Scale Power of Platforms
- November 14, 2023 Thoughtworks: November and December 2023 conferences
- October 31, 2023 IMC drives digitalization with proprietary apps
- October 19, 2023 Thoughtworks and UN Partner on Responsible Tech
- October 17, 2023 Thoughtworks and hipages Group partners to change the way tradespeople do business
- October 17, 2023 Thoughtworks to Report Q3 FY 2023 Financial Results
- October 12, 2023 Thoughtworks young talent driving force tech innovation in LatAm
- October 11, 2023 Thoughtworks Modernizes Financial Operations with Stripe
- October 06, 2023 Thoughtworks Ranked Among Top 5 Singapore Best Workplaces™ in Technology for the Third Year Running
- October 04, 2023 Businesses Must Build Trust to Operate GenAI, Finds New Survey
- September 27, 2023 Thoughtworks Tech Radar GenAI Catalyst for Software Dev Process
- September 20, 2023 Thoughtworks recognized in Australia's Good Design Awards for Reece's innovative 3D bathroom planner tool
- September 20, 2023 Magaya Selects Thoughtworks Cloud Modernization on AWS
- September 06, 2023 Thoughtworks to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
- September 05, 2023 Jessie Xia Global Chief Information Officer of Thoughtworks named to Singapore 100 Women in Tech List for 2023
- August 30, 2023 Thoughtworks named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Asia List by Great Place To Work®
- August 28, 2023 Thoughtworks now a Google Cloud Premier Partner
- August 22, 2023 Thoughtworks Study on Empowering Engineering Effectiveness
- August 22, 2023 Thoughtworks Launches European AI Hub
- August 21, 2023 Thoughtworks 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry CSO
- August 16, 2023 ChenMed Selects Thoughtworks to Build Next Gen Platform
- July 31, 2023 Thoughtworks Launches Gen AI Product Accelerator
- July 31, 2023 Thoughtworks Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG
- July 26, 2023 Thoughtworks to Report Q2 2023 Financial Results
- June 28, 2023 Thoughtworks creates market ready personal loan product in just eight weeks for Australian financial institutions
- June 20, 2023 Color Of Change Thoughtworks Social Change Campaign Mgmt Tool
- June 13, 2023 CURE Intl Teams with Thoughtworks Digitize Hospitals
- June 12, 2023 Thoughtworks Ecuador named one of Best Places to Work
- June 07, 2023 Thoughtworks Appoints Mike Mason Chief AI Officer
- June 06, 2023 Thoughtworks Selects Rachel Laycock as Next CTO
- May 19, 2023 Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences
- May 12, 2023 Liverpool ONE and Thoughtworks Create Virtual Gaming Experience
- May 11, 2023 InVivo and Thoughtworks Empower Urologists w Data and Insights
- May 10, 2023 Thoughtworks Celebrates 30 Yrs of Software Excellence
- May 02, 2023 Thoughtworks and Pluribus Digital to Support US CFPB
- April 28, 2023 Thoughtworks ranked 9th in UK’s Best Workplaces™ (Large) list
- April 27, 2023 Janio and Thoughtworks Partner Evolve Logistics Platform
- April 27, 2023 Thoughtworks and Amber Group Sign MoU Web3 Ecosystem
- April 26, 2023 Thoughtworks Releases Tech Radar Vol 28
- April 25, 2023 Total Wine Selects Thoughtworks to Modernize
- April 18, 2023 Thoughtworks to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results
- April 14, 2023 Thoughtworks Client and Employee named to 2023 HITEC 50
- April 05, 2023 B3 Creates Self-service Platform for Software Development
- March 28, 2023 Helen Barlow-Hunt wins 2023 Women Leading Tech Award in the inaugural CFO category
- March 16, 2023 Collab Eng Accelerates Value Creation with BD
- March 16, 2023 Mozilla Study with Thoughtworks on AI Transparency
- March 14, 2023 Thoughtworks Launches Engineering Effectiveness Solution
- March 09, 2023 First Student and Thoughtworks
- March 07, 2023 Beautycounter and Thoughtworks Partner to Modernize Digital Platform for Increased Adaptability and Scale
- February 24, 2023 Thoughtworks to report Q4 2022 financial results
- February 23, 2023 Thoughtworks listed in Stonewall’s Top 100 list for leading LGBTQ+ inclusive employers
- February 22, 2023 Thoughtworks among the UK’s top 10 Best Workplaces for Wellbeing
- February 16, 2023 Thoughtworks partners with Personio to further development of innovative digital services for European HR teams
- February 15, 2023 Thoughtworks sets up new APAC region and appoints new Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand
- February 14, 2023 Thoughtworks to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- February 06, 2023 Thoughtworks Acquires Leading Australian AWS Consultancy, Itoc
- January 27, 2023 Thoughtworks Spain a Winner in AWS Sustainability GameDay
- January 25, 2023 Thoughtworks Brand Strength Index Ranks in the Top Five of IT Services Brands Globally in 2023 Brand Finance Report
- January 20, 2023 Thoughtworks Winner of Great Place to Work® “Best Workplaces in Greater China 2022™” for Second Year in a Row
- January 18, 2023 Thoughtworks to help Natural History Museum build a Data Ecosystem with Amazon Web Services
- January 11, 2023 New Report Reveals 73% of Business Leaders View Responsible Use of Technology as Pressing Business Need
- January 11, 2023 The Year of More
- January 10, 2023 Thoughtworks Named a Leader in Recent Cloud Services Report by Independent Research Firm
- January 03, 2023 TBC Group’s SPACE International Partners with global tech consultancy Thoughtworks
- December 06, 2022 Latest Thoughtworks Looking Glass signals caution to businesses exploring Web3
- November 28, 2022 Natura Pay Partners with Thoughtworks in its Data Mesh Journey
- November 21, 2022 Thoughtworks named among Top 10 Singapore Best Workplaces™ for the second year running
- November 17, 2022 Thoughtworks Awarded Preferred Vendor Status with All Levels of United States Government
- November 11, 2022 ITV and Thoughtworks announced winners at DataIQ Awards 2022
- November 10, 2022 Third quarter 2022 financial results
- November 03, 2022 Thoughtworks Australia named one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ for Women
- November 01, 2022 Mozilla Foundation engages Thoughtworks to Study the Effectiveness of User Control on YouTube
- November 01, 2022 Women@TheTable Partners with Thoughtworks to Increase Plurality of Voices and Influence on Global Stages
- October 31, 2022 Thoughtworks to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- October 26, 2022 Thoughtworks Technology Radar Foresees ML Propelling IoT and Pragmatic Use Cases Alike
- October 04, 2022 Thoughtworks Expands in Newcastle with 80 New Roles and Larger State-of-the-Art Office
- October 03, 2022 Zones Partners with Thoughtworks to Speed e-Ordering Process while Continuing its Digital Transformation Journey
- September 30, 2022 Thoughtworks ranked 10th in Great Place to Work® UK’s Best Workplace™ in Tech 2022 list
- September 08, 2022 Marcelo De Santis, Chief Digital Officer of Thoughtworks North America Named to HITEC’s Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2023
- September 07, 2022 Leading Non-profit Organization Representing Oncology Professionals Selects Thoughtworks to Enhance Digital Experience
- August 29, 2022 Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences
- August 19, 2022 Thoughtworks Australia announced as one of 2022 Australia’s Best Workplaces™ for the second year in a row
- August 16, 2022 Thoughtworks Completes Acquisition of Handmade Design to Boost CX and Design Strategy in Brazil
- August 11, 2022 Second quarter 2022 financial results announcement
- August 02, 2022 Thoughtworks Becomes AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network
- August 01, 2022 Thoughtworks to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- July 26, 2022 Thoughtworks Named a Leader in Modern Application Development Services by Leading Independent Research Firm
- July 20, 2022 Thoughtworks ranked 12th in UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women (Large) list
- July 11, 2022 PCI Pharma Services Selects Thoughtworks for Digital Platform Transformation with Agile Approach
- July 05, 2022 Bluestone partners with Thoughtworks to launch new digital lending platform
- June 30, 2022 lastminute.com selects thoughtworks to drive engineering excellence in a growing and complex technology landscape
- June 28, 2022 Thoughtworks Announces Intent to Acquire Strategic Design Consultancy, Handmade Design, to Boost CX and Design Strategy in Brazil
- June 28, 2022 Thoughtworks and Spotify Developers Accept the “Make the Planet Cooler” Challenge at Spotify Hack Week 2022 with Cloud Carbon Footprint Plugin for Backstage
- June 27, 2022 Thoughtworks partners with General Assembly and Indigitek to augment Indigenous representation in tech
- June 22, 2022 Holaluz Measures and Monitors Progress towards Sustainable Cloud Journey with Thoughtworks
- June 17, 2022 Reece partners with Thoughtworks to create an innovative 3D bathroom planner that brings customers’ ideas to life
- May 24, 2022 KAR Global Launches Enhanced Condition Reports for BacklotCars; Collaboration with Thoughtworks Expands Capabilities, Accuracy and Transparency
- May 23, 2022 Thoughtworks 2022 technology conferences
- May 23, 2022 Cielo Hires Thoughtworks to Take Another Leap in the Building of Digital Products
- May 19, 2022 Upside Selects Thoughtworks as its ‘Developer Partner of Choice’
- May 13, 2022 NSW Government partners with Thoughtworks to deliver world-first digital birth certificates
- May 05, 2022 Thoughtworks to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- May 03, 2022 Thoughtworks ranked 40 in UK’s Best Workplaces™ (Large) list
- May 02, 2022 Thoughtworks’ Ange Ferguson wins 2022 Women Leading Tech Award
- April 27, 2022 Thoughtworks Announces Expansion Plans in Vietnam
- April 27, 2022 Thoughtworks Acquires Leading Product Development Consultancy, Connected, to Rapidly Accelerate Product-led Design and Engineering
- April 25, 2022 Q1 2022 financial results
- March 31, 2022 Four Thoughtworks finalists announced in 2022 Women Leading Tech Awards
- March 29, 2022 Latest Thoughtworks Technology Radar Reveals Greater Business Focus on Software Supply Chain Innovation
- March 28, 2022 Thoughtworks receives WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality Citation for 11th year in a row
- March 21, 2022 Thoughtworks Announced as 2022 CIO 100 Award Winner
- March 15, 2022 Siam Makro Chooses Thoughtworks to Build a Data-Driven Platform to Power Innovation and Accelerate Growth
- March 08, 2022 Two thirds of women say their organization is ‘behind’ when it comes to gender equality
- February 25, 2022 Q4 2022 and full year 2021 financial results
- February 23, 2022 Thoughtworks makes Stonewall’s 2022 Workplace Equality Index Top 50
- February 22, 2022 Thoughtworks Selected by Storable to Accelerate the Pace of Innovation for Self-Storage Owners
- February 18, 2022 Thoughtworks joins DPGA: Impact, Influence, Inclusion
- February 15, 2022 Thoughtworks Selected by Ritchie Bros. to Accelerate Digital Transformation
- February 14, 2022 Thoughtworks to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results
- February 10, 2022 Thoughtworks selected by Standard Chartered to expand and transform digital banking services for customers globally
- January 26, 2022 Thoughtworks Featured in the Top 25 in Brand Finance IT Services 2022 Ranking
- January 11, 2022 Thoughtworks joins as industry collaborator in Data Analytics Career Accelerator
- December 15, 2021 John Deere Selects Thoughtworks to Drive More Unified Digital Experiences for Global B2B and B2C Customers
- December 13, 2021 Thoughtworks wins multiple awards in recognition of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives
- December 07, 2021 Latest Thoughtworks Looking Glass brings into focus the ethical implications of technology
- December 02, 2021 Tech professionals prioritize diversity and making the world better in 2022
- November 18, 2021 Thoughtworks Thailand named Best Company to Work For for the second consecutive year
- November 18, 2021 Tradewater Expands Strategic Collaboration with Thoughtworks to Increase Access to High-Quality Carbon Credits
- November 11, 2021 Thoughtworks to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- November 09, 2021 Thoughtworks Selected by Workrise to Increase IT Agility while Continuing its Modernization Journey
- November 08, 2021 Thoughtworks in association with Insurtech Insights launches new guide to help insurers become future-ready
- November 03, 2021 Thoughtworks and Tencent Cloud signed a strategic cooperation agreement to work together to empower the digital transformation of enterprises
- November 02, 2021 Thoughtworks at Web Summit: Responsible Tech and Innovation
- November 01, 2021 Thoughtworks reports Q3 2021 financial results
- October 27, 2021 Latest Thoughtworks Technology Radar proclaims: Embrace Conway’s Law as there’s no escaping it
- October 25, 2021 Thoughtworks Wins UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific China WEPs Awards
- October 13, 2021 US Coalition on Sustainability Partners with Thoughtworks to Advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
- October 12, 2021 Xapo partners with Thoughtworks to scale from Bitcoin vault to global bank
- October 05, 2021 Department of Transport and Main Roads partners with Thoughtworks to develop new digital platforms
- September 17, 2021 Thoughtworks Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
- September 14, 2021 Thoughtworks Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
- September 08, 2021 MYOB and Thoughtworks partner to cultivate next generation of Australian tech leaders
- September 07, 2021 Thoughtworks Launches Roadshow for Proposed Initial Public Offering
- September 01, 2021 Thoughtworks is Collaborating with Spotify to Deliver Better Developer Effectiveness with Backstage
- August 27, 2021 Thoughtworks recognized as a Program of the Year Award winner at Forrester’s B2B Summit EMEA 2021
- August 20, 2021 Thoughtworks Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
- August 18, 2021 ProUnitas Partners with Thoughtworks to Extend Innovative Software and Service Platform to Mobile Devices
- August 17, 2021 Thoughtworks announced as finalist for the 2021 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards
- August 11, 2021 Global technology consultancy Thoughtworks opens Newcastle office and commits to job creation in the North East
- August 09, 2021 PFF Selects Thoughtworks as its Official Mobile App Developer to Deliver Amazing Fan Experiences
- August 04, 2021 Thoughtworks ranked number #4 in the 2021 Australia’s Best Workplaces List, Medium Category by Great Place to Work
- August 03, 2021 Telkomsel Appoints Thoughtworks to Redefine Their Technology Architecture Blueprint to Support Business Agility
- July 27, 2021 Thoughtworks appoints Gina Loften and Bob Brennan to its Board of Directors
- July 19, 2021 Saxo Bank partners with Thoughtworks to leverage business data for enhanced customer experience
- July 14, 2021 Finextra in association with Thoughtworks launch new capital marketing whitepaper to help businesses navigate their cloud modernization journey
- June 29, 2021 Thoughtworks launches a new brand position - creating extraordinary impact together - and unveils new logo and visual identity
- June 17, 2021 Thoughtworks Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
- June 16, 2021 Thoughtworks Appoints Ian Davis and Roxanne Taylor to its Board of Directors
- June 08, 2021 AllClear ID and Thoughtworks Partner to Build Reusable Mobile IDs
- May 28, 2021 Akbank selects Thoughtworks to deliver its cloud modernization program to strengthen its future-readiness
- May 26, 2021 Thoughtworks UK makes investment into the Third Sector with new Social Change Lab programme
- May 25, 2021 Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft and Thoughtworks Launch the Green Software Foundation with the Linux Foundation to put sustainability at the core of software engineering
- May 20, 2021 Thoughtworks Report Reveals Key Success Factors in Digital Transformations
- May 13, 2021 Tech knowledge will determine who will be tomorrow’s global leader brands
- May 13, 2021 Growing businesses 76 percent more likely to be run by a tech-savvy leader
- May 13, 2021 Tech proficient businesses two-thirds more likely to anticipate growth than those struggling to modernize
- April 23, 2021 Thoughtworks won four awards in the InfoQ 2021 list as the most attractive employer brands for Chinese developers
- April 22, 2021 PEXA partners with Thoughtworks to take its digital property exchange platform global
- April 15, 2021 Bahmni, an Open Source EMR recognized as Digital Public Goods by Digital Public Goods Alliance
- April 15, 2021 Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Find Enterprise Modernization Critical to Business Survival in New Report Sponsored by Thoughtworks
- April 13, 2021 Latest Thoughtworks Technology Radar Warns of Tool-Selection Perils in Managing Cloud Development and Deployments
- April 09, 2021 Thoughtworks’ Kiruthika Samapathy Named Finalist in the 2021 Women Leading Tech Awards
- April 09, 2021 Thoughtworks’ Diana Adorno Named Finalist in the 2021 Women Leading Tech Awards
- February 09, 2021 Thoughtworks Partners with VA to Launch VANotify, Adding Digital Notifications Capability to Better Engage Veterans
- February 04, 2021 Thoughtworks To Digitally Transform Central America’s Construction Sector Through Corporación AG Partnership
- February 01, 2021 Thoughtworks Acquires Leading Finnish Consultancy Fourkind
- January 28, 2021 Thoughtworks Launches First ‘Looking Glass,’ Bringing the Technology-Led Changes Impacting Business into Focus
- January 14, 2021 Thoughtworks Receives $720 Million Investment at an Enterprise Value of $4.6 Billion
- January 13, 2021 Thoughtworks Acquires Gemini Solutions Inc
- January 09, 2021 WomenTech Network honors Thoughtworks with Diversity in Tech Employer of the Year Award
- December 16, 2020 Studie von Thoughtworks: COVID-19-Krise zeigt – Technologiekompetenz im Management gewinnt an Bedeutung
- December 14, 2020 Thoughtworks named top employer by India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2020
- December 03, 2020 Thoughtworks Announces Commitment To The Valuable 500
- November 17, 2020 Thoughtworks named IT Vendor of the Year at UK IT Industry Awards 2020
- October 28, 2020 Thoughtworks Celebrates 10 Years of Technology Radar
- October 28, 2020 The Latest Thoughtworks Technology Radar Charts the Democratization of Programming
- October 20, 2020 Thoughtworks Engineering for Research (E4R) Symposium 2020 focused on how AI is redefining scientific discovery
- October 19, 2020 Thoughtworks Receives HR Asia “Best Companies to Work For in Thailand” Award for 2020
- October 16, 2020 Thoughtworks and ITP Renewables Awarded NSW State iAward for openCEM Innovation
- October 15, 2020 Thoughtworks’ Vered Netzer Is a Highly Commended Winner of the 2020 Women in Technology Award
- September 28, 2020 Thoughtworks Germany awarded with "Helga-Stödter-Preis”
- September 25, 2020 Thoughtworks Named “Leader” in AnitaB.org’s 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists Program
- July 15, 2020 Thoughtworks Social Hackathon 2020 Accelerates Technology-driven Social Impact Initiatives
- June 30, 2020 Thoughtworks Named a “Strong Performer” in Digital Product Development Services by Leading Independent Research Firm
- June 24, 2020 Life After The Pandemic Peak: Nine In Ten Brits Call For More Investment In Public Sector
- June 17, 2020 Thoughtworks and VA Launch Chatbot To Help Veterans During COVID-19
- May 21, 2020 Brits predict a cashless society by 2030
- May 21, 2020 Money skills should be put on the national school curriculum to stop people sleepwalking into debt
- May 19, 2020 The Latest Thoughtworks Technology Radar Produces A Unique Perspective on Collaboration
- May 14, 2020 Thoughtworks Launches Digital Fluency Model: A Guide for Organizational Resilience Amidst Disruption
- March 13, 2020 Thoughtworks Publishes Fundamentals of Software Architecture for Aspiring Software Developers
- February 27, 2020 Thoughtworks Arts Announces Open Call for 2020 Residency Program
- January 13, 2020 Thoughtworks Honored in Built In Chicago’s Prestigious List of Best Places to Work in 2020
- January 10, 2020 Thoughtworks Launches Data Guild to Develop Local Talent Pool with Deep Tech Specialisations
- December 11, 2019 Digital Transformation Game Plan: Thoughtworkers Share 34 Tenets for Merging Tech and Business
- November 20, 2019 Thoughtworks Technology Radar Reveals Urgent Need for Increased Machine Learning Transparency
- November 15, 2019 Thoughtworks Honored With Excellence in Gender Inclusivity Award by NASSCOM
- October 14, 2019 Thoughtworks Honoured for Excellence in Graduate Recruitment and Development at HR Excellence Awards 2019
- October 10, 2019 Thoughtworks Announces Former Tata Executive Julie Woods-Moss as New Global Chief Marketing Officer
- October 09, 2019 On the EDGE of Chaos: Thoughtworkers Publish Book on Value-Driven Digital Transformation
- October 02, 2019 Thoughtworks Named “Leader” in 2019 Top Companies for Women Technologists Program
- July 19, 2019 Thoughtworks Named "Best Technology Company to Work For" by Singapore Computer Society
- July 19, 2019 Thoughtworks Releases Taiko - A Free and Open Source Browser Automation Tool
- July 12, 2019 Thoughtworks ramps up investment in India with new Mumbai office focused on BFSI sector
- July 10, 2019 Latest technology trends take spotlight at India’s first Technology Radar Summit 2019
- May 24, 2019 Public-Private Partnerships Key to Growing and Developing Singapore’s Tech Talent
- April 24, 2019 Thoughtworks Technology Radar highlights Kotlin and Terraform ecosystems’ maturity
- April 17, 2019 Thoughtworks UK Gender Pay Gap Report 2018
- April 15, 2019 Thoughtworks Bags Top Honours at Asia Recruitment Awards 2019
- April 01, 2019 Thoughtworks Named Employer of the Year at 2019 Women in IT Awards
- March 18, 2019 Thoughtworks wins multiple awards at DivHERsity Awards 2019
- February 13, 2019 Data Transformation Lead From The Department For Work And Pensions Joins Thoughtworks
- February 12, 2019 Falabella Group and Thoughtworks Partner to accelerate the Digital Commerce journey of Latin America’s leading integrated retail brand
- January 23, 2019 Thoughtworks Engineering for Research (E4R) Symposium 2019 focuses on Science and Engineering of Complex Systems
- January 21, 2019 Harnessing Inclusivity in the Workplace
- November 14, 2018 Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar Lauds the Value of Enduring Engineering Practices
- November 13, 2018 Thoughtworks JumpStart! Programme Reaches Employment Targets, Boosting Job Opportunities for Software Developers
- October 29, 2018 Thoughtworks Takes Home Two Awards at the HR Excellence Awards 2018
- September 26, 2018 AnitaB.org Names Thoughtworks a 2018 Winner of the Top Companies for Women Technologists Program
- September 10, 2018 Conscious consumption replaces decadent waste society as Britain is on the brink of a food revolution
- August 23, 2018 Thoughtworks Clinches Winner's Circle Status in HFS Research's 2018 Blueprint Report for Software Product Engineering Services
- August 23, 2018 Thoughtworks Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Rebecca Parsons to Receive the 2018 Technical Leadership Abie Award
- July 24, 2018 Thoughtworks Celebrates a Quarter Century of Software Excellence & Innovation
- July 04, 2018 Thoughtworks and AI Singapore Sign Memorandum of Understanding
- July 02, 2018 StormGeo and Thoughtworks Partner to Deliver Digital Transformation in Weather Intelligence and Decision Support Services
- June 27, 2018 Thoughtworks Awarded Contract to Design and Develop Automated Radio Telescope Data Processing Software
- June 19, 2018 Thoughtworks Launches Gauge - A Free and Open Source Test Automation Framework
- June 14, 2018 Thoughtworks Announces Joanna Parke as Chief Talent Officer
- May 24, 2018 Thoughtworks Announces Chris Murphy as Managing Director in North America
- May 15, 2018 Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar Identifies Security and Mature Engineering Practices As Critical Success Factors for IoT Ecosystems
- May 08, 2018 Thoughtworks Singapore Launches a Technology Immersion Programme to Grow Tech Talent
- April 23, 2018 Thoughtworks Announces First Female Head of Technology for Southeast Asia and Takes Home Gold at Asia Recruitment Awards
- March 20, 2018 Thoughtworks Brings Technical Women Back to Work with Vapasi 2018
- March 13, 2018 Thoughtworks UK Gender Pay Gap Report
- March 09, 2018 Chennai Tricolor Initiative Releases Mobile App to Find Your Ward No. and Connect with Local Initiatives
- March 08, 2018 Thoughtworks recognized with Daimler Supplier Award 2017
- March 08, 2018 Thoughtworks commits to Manchester-China digital strategy
- December 12, 2017 Thoughtworks Launches New Programme to Boost Job Opportunities for Software Developers in Agile Delivery
- December 07, 2017 Thoughtworks Names New Board of Directors Members
- November 30, 2017 Thoughtworks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Identifies Blockchain Gaining in the Enterprise
- November 09, 2017 Thoughtworks moves to Federation House
- October 31, 2017 Thoughtworks named Australia’s 2017 Best Graduate Employer
- October 20, 2017 Thoughtworks Accelerates Growth with New Office in Bengaluru
- October 04, 2017 AnitaB.org Names Thoughtworks a 2017 Winner of the Top Companies for Women Technologists Program
- September 27, 2017 Anita Borg Institute Names Thoughtworks One of the Top Companies for Women Technologists
- August 23, 2017 Funds advised by Apax Partners to acquire Thoughtworks, Inc.
- August 18, 2017 Thoughtworks Brazil named the 16th best mid-size multinational by Great Place to Work®
- July 18, 2017 Thoughtworks Releases First-Ever Report on Courageous Leadership Among Successful C-Suite Executives
- May 10, 2017 Thoughtworks Named One of the 10 Best Companies for Women to Work in Brazil
- March 28, 2017 Alexa, Siri and Cortana drive enterprise exploration of Conversational UIs
- March 24, 2017 Thoughtworks Leverages IndiaStack and Digital Transformation to Bring Micro Financing to India's Rural Women
- March 09, 2017 Thoughtworks Group Managing Director Chris Murphy Named as Agent of Change in Gender Equality Power List
- February 07, 2017 Thoughtworks Named as This Year’s Australian Workplace of Choice for Graduates
- February 06, 2017 Focus on GoCD Represents Thoughtworks Ongoing Commitment to Continuous Delivery Innovation
- December 20, 2016 Ngee Ann Poly Partners with Seven Industry Leaders to Build Smart Learning Spaces
- December 09, 2016 Thoughtworks Turkey Expands Leadership Team
- December 08, 2016 Thoughtworks receives Australian government’s 2016 Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation
- November 07, 2016 Thoughtworks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Highlights Emerging Trends in Augmented Reality and Changing Structure of Software Teams
- October 19, 2016 Anita Borg Institute Names Thoughtworks as Winner of the 2016 Top Companies for Women Technologists Program
- October 13, 2016 Thoughtworks hosts event for Courageous Executives at the new Tate Modern: ‘Switch House’
- September 19, 2016 Thoughtworks Hosts ParadigmShift Conference on Leadership in the Age of Accelerated Change in Miami with Global Business Leaders
- September 16, 2016 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for Enhanced Travel Experience at Bengaluru Airport
- July 21, 2016 Thoughtworks: 打造精益企业，决胜数字化战略
- July 07, 2016 Thoughtworks Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Atlanta for the Sixth Straight Year
- June 02, 2016 Ange Ferguson, GMD-Thoughtworks Asia Pacific is one of Business's Most Empowering Women
- May 17, 2016 Thoughtworks One of the Top 20 Places for Women to Work in Brazil
- May 12, 2016 Thoughtworks’ Dr. David Walton Named to GOOD Magazine’s GOOD100
- April 26, 2016 Snap CI is the Tool for all Cloud-Based Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery Needs
- April 05, 2016 Thoughtworks Latest Technology Radar Highlights Emerging Trends in Open Source and Cloud Platform Technologies
- March 30, 2016 Thoughtworks' Snap CI and GoCD Showcase Innovation in Continuous Delivery at DevOpsDays
- March 15, 2016 Thoughtworks Joins Business and Technology Leaders on an Amicus Brief Supporting President Obama’s Executive Orders Protecting Immigrants
- March 10, 2016 Australian businesses struggle to stay relevant in digital era, say global tech leaders
- March 02, 2016 An open letter to Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, Inc.
- January 25, 2016 “Future of Cool” Panel at SXSW Interactive Festival 2016 Will Reveal What’s Next at the Cross Section of Fashion and Tech
- January 15, 2016 Thoughtworks Brazil recognized by Great Place To Work®
- December 09, 2015 Thoughtworks' Mingle Enables Team-Centric Approach To Scaling Agile
- November 25, 2015 Thoughtworks Managing Director Joanna Parke Named to Crain’s Chicago 40 Under 40
- November 23, 2015 Thoughtworks Retail Holiday Shopping Consumer Survey Finds: 77% of Consumers Will Shop Stores or Websites During the Holidays They Don’t Usually Shop
- November 10, 2015 Thoughtworks Highlights Security, Microservices and Container Ecosystem Explosion in Technology Radar
- October 29, 2015 New Managing Directors in Brazil
- September 21, 2015 We are at CBSoft 2015
- August 13, 2015 Thoughtworks designed an Engaging Digital Customer Experience for Jet Airways
- July 22, 2015 Crain’s Chicago Business Highlights Thoughtworks’ Joanna Parke as a Tech 50 Leader
- July 17, 2015 Thoughtworks Named For Eleventh Consecutive Year as One of "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”
- July 16, 2015 Thoughtworks Brasil opens Belo Horizonte office
- June 29, 2015 Thoughtworks Named For Fifth Consecutive Year as One of "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”
- June 22, 2015 Thoughtworks Chair Professor of Rural India and Digital Knowledge - P. Sainath
- June 01, 2015 Thoughtworks and Save the Children develop innovative Electronic Medical Record system for highly infectious medical outbreaks
- May 28, 2015 Inovação e Arquitetura de Software são os temas do novo Technology Radar
- May 14, 2015 Mitchells Family of Stores Recognized as Top Innovator by Apparel Magazine for Second Consecutive Year
- May 05, 2015 Thoughtworks Targets Impactful Enterprise Security Issues in Latest Report
- April 30, 2015 Thoughtworks Announces New Features with Go 15.1
- March 26, 2015 Thoughtworks Releases Independent Study, Custom Software Enables Innovation and Differentiation
- March 10, 2015 Thoughtworks’ Retail Business Announces Growth Plan for 2015
- March 09, 2015 Thoughtworks and the Brazilian IT community lose a great icon
- February 02, 2015 Security is the focus on technology for 2015
- January 28, 2015 Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar Identifies Trend of Security-Minded Tooling