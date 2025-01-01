About us

Founded in 1993, we’ve grown from a small team in Chicago to a leading technology consultancy that delivers extraordinary impact by blending design, engineering and AI expertise. Thoughtworks invented the concept of distributed agile and we know how to harness the power of global teams to deliver software excellence at scale.

For three decades, we've led the charge in technology innovation. Today, we are leaders in the AI-enabled software and data engineering space. We apply hands-on experience to help our clients better navigate change, harness the power of data and AI to unlock new sources of value, create adaptable technology platforms that align seamlessly with business objectives and rapidly design, deliver and evolve market-leading products and experiences at scale.