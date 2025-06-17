Favor Delivery and Thoughtworks Revolutionize the On-demand Shop & Deliver Experience

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced that Favor, the Texas-based on-demand delivery app owned by H-E-B, has launched a new “Shop & Deliver” platform – an innovative B2B (business-to-business) service that expands capabilities to enrich the shopping experience for customers and delivery fulfillment.

“Together with Thoughtworks, we are excited to release this innovative platform to meet the growing demand for fast and convenient delivery service for both customers and Runners across Texas,” said Steve Romney, Chief Technology Officer, Favor Delivery. “The new “Shop and Deliver” service is part of our continued commitment to providing exceptional customer service, quality and convenience.”

Favor’s “Shop & Deliver” offers features such as real-time inventory updates and streamlines data flow to manage simultaneous shopping and delivery tasks. The “Shop and Deliver” platform provides a scalable technology, which increases Favor’s capacity, flexibility and speed to serve a network of over 100,000 Runners (contract delivery drivers) and customers in more than 400 communities across Texas.

"Favor Delivery’s vision of delivering superior service and growth, sets them apart in the market. We're excited to partner on this initiative,” said Craig Stanley, Executive Vice President, Thoughtworks Americas. “Leveraging our expertise in software engineering, Thoughtworks helped Favor co-create and scale a digital platform that delivers extraordinary customer experiences and measurable business impact.”

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

