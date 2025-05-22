Simon & Schuster Teams with Thoughtworks to Revolutionize Language Learning for Greater Innovation and Business Alignment

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced a significant advance in its long term collaboration with Simon & Schuster, a globally recognized publishing leader. Together the companies have future-proofed the digital capabilities of Simon & Schuster’s rapidly expanding Pimsleur Language Program to further enhance the learning experience for its global language learners.

Since the partnership’s inception in 2017, Thoughtworks and Simon & Schuster have strategically co-created a series of transformative digital enhancements across the Pimsleur digital experience. This includes the relaunch of even more intuitive mobile and web apps with improved accessibility and engagement features, alongside a scalable backend system for streamlined customer management, learning progress tracking, B2B sales and seamless platform integrations. Building on this robust foundation on AWS, AI-powered innovations like Voice Coach for pronunciation and engaging Mini Lessons have powerfully augmented the language-learning journey.

“By continuously iterating to optimize performance and user experience, Thoughtworks helped us achieve significant growth in user volume and revenue,” said Tom McLean, SVP Pimsleur Language Programs.

“For more than 50 years, Pimsleur Language Programs has remained true to the Pimsleur Method that has helped millions of people learn to speak a new language while also continuing to leverage digital platforms and innovative subscription models to meet the needs of modern learners,” said Craig Stanley, Executive Vice President, Thoughtworks Americas. “We’re excited to be partnering with Simon & Schuster as it continuously enhances, elevates and augments the value of its digital assets, such as the Pimsleur Mobile app, to drive tangible results while improving operational cost and efficiencies.”

More recently, the integration of advanced Thoughtworks Digital Application Management and Operations (DAMO™) Services has begun to streamline processes and is showing early signs of enhanced collaboration between maintenance and delivery teams supporting the Pimsleur platform. This has initially resulted in seamless performance and efficient product updates, even as functionality and the Pimsleur user base continues to grow. These optimizations help ensure users receive faster, more accurate responses, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and engagement.

