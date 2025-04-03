Mechanical Orchard ignites major shift in enterprise IT transformation with launch of end-to-end mainframe modernization platform “Imogen” and announces first partnership with Thoughtworks

The approach helps organizations modernize simply and continually with reduced risk and no disruption to operations - the future cost of change is significantly reduced

The platform uses real-time data flows to rapidly validate code generated by AI so that it’s accurate, well-factored and ready to deploy to the cloud

Thoughtworks partnership accelerates and scales Imogen-powered client engagements on a global basis

Marks a major milestone for Mechanical Orchard after securing over $84m in funding from investors, including GV and Emergence Capital

Applied AI pioneer Mechanical Orchard is today announcing the launch of Imogen, an end-to-end mainframe modernization platform, and its first partnership with global technology consultancy Thoughtworks. Large organizations can now dramatically reduce the cost of change through a fresh approach to mainframe modernization, which radically improves quality, accelerates pace and unlocks competitive advantage.

Unveiling Imogen: Removing risk, opacity and disruption from modernization

The platform rewrites mainframe applications safely and quickly by focusing on the behavior of the system as represented by data flows rather than on translating code. This approach, encapsulated in the platform, signals the end of opaque, risky and uncertain mainframe transformation projects, resets the technical debt meter and restores control to IT teams through rewriting systems into clean, modern code.

Using data capture agents, an incremental approach and a patented method of creating deterministic outcomes from generative AI, Imogen helps organizations create a fresh technology foundation that is easy to change and forward-compatible. Organizations now also have the flexibility to decide what to update and when without fear of disrupting current operations, in contrast to traditional, “big-bang” approaches.

Commenting on the launch, Rob Mee, CEO, Mechanical Orchard, said, “Many of the world’s largest organizations are battling a perfect storm. The cost of maintaining legacy systems is increasing, those maintaining old code are retiring, and the pressure to evolve with changing market conditions is growing. It’s a mess that gets more complex and riskier the longer it’s left unsolved. So, it was time for a fresh approach to an old problem: Imogen brings transparency, speed and simplicity to mainframe modernization. I’m immensely proud of our talented team who brought the vision to life and we look forward to a prosperous partnership with Thoughtworks.”

Leading the charge: Thoughtworks is Mechanical Orchard’s inaugural partner

The partnership with Thoughtworks is a natural fit. The joint offering, AI-Accelerated Mainframe Modernization with Mechanical Orchard, takes a holistic approach to legacy modernization, focusing on system behavior rather than just code so clients can modernize what matters. The joint offering uses Thoughtworks CodeConcise Legacy Assistant for rapid system comprehension and Mechanical Orchard’s Imogen to rewrite mainframe applications with unprecedented speed while delivering high-quality, maintainable code that’s easy to evolve.

As pioneers in agile software delivery and modern engineering, Thoughtworks will orchestrate a progressive, seamless migration away from the constraints of legacy systems, enabling clients to immediately realize the transformative benefits of enterprise modernization. With deep engineering expertise, proven practices and visionary digital strategy, Throughtworks helps enterprises modernize legacy technology and build future-ready applications.

Gene Reznik, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines, Thoughtworks said, “The partnership with Mechanical Orchard offers our clients an AI-powered, accelerated and lower-risk approach to mainframe modernization. As a technology consultancy, every day we see first-hand how technical debt plagues the world’s largest organizations. The iterative, modular approach - underpinned by the Imogen platform - transforms the modernization process. This incremental rewrite of old, legacy systems is a game-changer for our clients.”

Join Mechanical Orchard at Google Cloud Next, where Founder and CEO Rob Mee will be presenting in the breakout session, “Supercharge your mainframe modernization with AI-powered tools”, on Thursday, April 10, at 4:00 p.m. PT. Check out the “Mainframe Modernization Offering Showcase” on April 10 from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. PT in the Thoughtworks hospitality suite and register for additional networking and thought leadership events here or by visiting Thoughtworks at booth 1601.

Supporting resources:

- ### -

About Mechanical Orchard

Mechanical Orchard develops, licenses, and implements software that changes the way organizations modernize the world’s most critical and complex legacy systems. Founded in October 2022, clients include global retailers, public sector, logistics and consumer packaged goods companies, and investors include GV, Emergence Capital, Fin Capital and MongoDB. Mechanical Orchard is based in San Francisco, CA.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Press contacts:

Georgie Rudkin representing Mechanical Orchard

Phone: +44 7584 243641

Email: georgie@galeneandpartners.com

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations, Thoughtworks

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568