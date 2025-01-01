Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Media and publishing

Spark the extraordinary future of audience engagement.

 

The traditional media industry has undergone a revolution. Today’s tech-first audience now controls when, where, and how they consume content.

 

We empower our media and publishing clients with cutting-edge media technology solutions that remove barriers, modernize their applications, and deliver exceptional audience experiences at speed.

Discover how Thoughtworks supported ITV, one of the UK’s largest ad-funded television networks, to share data across teams more easily with data mesh.
Five year trusted partnership empowers Spotify’s Creator Marketplace

Discover how Thoughtworks partnered with industry giant Spotify to build a consistent and reliable enterprise-grade music streaming platform.

Media and publishing client stories

How data-driven storytelling helps you find the product ideas your audience will love

 

In this webinar, Tim Parmee, author of the e-book explores how a holistic approach to customer research combines high-volume data strategies with storytelling. He reveals how evolving insights can help product teams make smarter decisions, track key metrics, and create captivating experiences that keep audiences engaged.

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our media and publishing clients.
