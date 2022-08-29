Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, will take part in three investor conferences in September 2022.

Thoughtworks management will be attending the following conferences on these dates:

Wolfe Research

2nd Annual TMT Conference

San Francisco

Wednesday, September 7

Investor meetings only

Citi

2022 Global Technology Conference

New York

Friday, September 9

Fireside at 9:45-10:25 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler

Growth Frontiers Conference

Nashville

Tuesday, September 13

Fireside at 4:30 - 5:00 p.m. CDT

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com/

