Thoughtworks and Groq partner to Accelerate Real-World AI Value and Innovation in Australia

For Australian enterprises, scaling AI solutions means confronting the ultimate test of value: real-world performance and economics that scale. This collaboration directly addresses that challenge. Groq’s deterministic architecture accelerates AI workloads, particularly for cutting-edge applications and large language models, delivering instant and predictable responses even under heavy demand. Thoughtworks provides the crucial expertise in designing, evaluating and scaling these trustworthy AI systems. Together, the partnership sets a new benchmark, making powerful, real-time inference both practical and economically viable.

“Every enterprise wants AI that works, but compute is scarce,” said Jonathan Ross, Founder and CEO of Groq. “Our partnership with Thoughtworks allows us to put Groq’s performance directly into production.”

Proving the potential: the call center test

To demonstrate the partnership's possibilities when it came to inference speed, cost, and accuracy, Thoughtworks built a real-time speech-to-text proof of concept (POC) on Groq’s LPU platform that simulated a ‘complex, high-volume call centre’ scenario. Collinear AI, a leader in curated, high quality data for model training and evaluations, provided thousands of realistic customer conversations for model training. Collinear AI's evaluation tools were also used to measure performance in real time.

The results redefine AI performance benchmarks compared to other GPU-based alternatives:

Up to 5X faster responses: enabling accurate and real-time AI at the speed of human conversation.

Up to 5X lower running costs: making large-scale inference economically viable.

“Imagine the competitive advantage organisations could build when not having to choose between improved AI performance, user experience or budgets,” said Andy Nolan, Global VP of AI at Thoughtworks. "Our partnership with Groq moves the conversation from 'what if' to 'what's next.' By combining their groundbreaking speed with our deep expertise in AI design, engineering and implementation, we're delivering high-performance, cost-effective, and sovereign AI solutions for Australian businesses. ”

Supporting resources:

Read more about how Thoughtworks is turning AI investments into measurable results.

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.







- ### -

About Groq

Groq is the inference infrastructure that powers AI with the speed and cost it requires. Founded in 2016, the company created the LPU and GroqCloud to ensure compute is faster and more affordable. Today, Groq is a key part of the American AI Stack and trusted by more than two million developers and many of the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies.

About Collinear AI

Collinear powers the AI data flywheel through realistic simulations, post-training data curation, and intelligent data improvement. Start with high fidelity, realistic user simulations to identify gaps, then seamlessly bridge to targeted data generation for post-training improvement. Collinear’s product creates a continuous improvement loop: dynamically simulate diverse user interactions to stress test your AI agents for robustness to real world scenarios, identify failure modes through comprehensive QA, and generate high signal training data to close those gaps. This data flywheel accelerates AI development from evaluation to production-ready systems.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contacts:

For Groq:

pr-media@groq.com

For Thoughtworks:

Michelle Surendran, head of public relations for Thoughtworks APAC and India

Email: michels@thoughtworks.com