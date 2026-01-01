Don’t take our word for it
Meet the clients delivering with AI/works™
A global agricultural manufacturer
Rebuilt a critical warranty system from the mainframe to a cloud-based architecture on AWS in five months.https://www.thoughtworks.com/en-es/clients/mainframe-modernization-ai/leading-manufacturing-company
A major multinational retailer
Accelerated modernization of supply chain operations for business critical mainframe systems through 80% faster legacy code analysis.https://www.thoughtworks.com/en-es/clients/major-multinational-retailer
A leading automotive manufacturer
Turned 15 million lines of old code into a clear map of its sales system, so it could be rebuilt before licensing deadlines.https://www.thoughtworks.com/en-es/clients/mainframe-modernization-ai
Fast start, strong finish
Built to work with AI/works™ and the new software development lifecycle, our 3/3/3 methodology takes you from idea to production in three months. Legacy or new, you get industrial-grade systems that grow up instead of grow old.
Need to dig deeper?
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Explore the interactive AI/works™ experienceExplore the interactive AI/works™ experience
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Frequently asked questions
What is the 3/3/3 methodology?
The 3/3/3 methodology is Thoughtworks' rapid-delivery framework designed specifically to pair with AI/works™. It is built to take enterprises from an idea to a live product quickly: 3 days to align stakeholders on the product concept and outcomes; 3 weeks to build a prototype confirming feasibility; and 3 months to ship an industrial-grade MVP into production.
Does AI/works™ lock us into a specific Large Language Model (LLM) or cloud provider? Will it work with our existing technology stack?
AI/works™ is designed to interoperate with existing enterprise environments and your existing technology stack. AI/works™ is built on a flexible engineering foundation and does not force vendor lock-in. It seamlessly interoperates with leading cloud, data and compute platforms - including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Databricks, Snowflake, Nvidia and Anthropic.
Is AI/works™ for legacy modernization, new product development, or both?
Both. AI/works™ is built for the enterprise reality where legacy systems, microservices, data products and AI agents all need to coexist. It can reverse-engineer existing systems to reconstruct business logic and specifications, while also supporting forward engineering for new digital products, services and capabilities.
How does AI/works™ help modernize our existing legacy systems?
Yes. AI/works™ excels at legacy modernization through its AI-powered Code to Spec capabilities. It ingests legacy codebases, reconstructs complex business logic, and generates validated, as-is specifications. In fact, it goes beyond understanding legacy code to visualise your future state architecture and code base, building it with robust modernization rules. This ensures a safe, accurate transition from outdated systems to modern architecture. AI/works™ can support both modernizing legacy (brownfield) as well as building new products and platforms (greenfield).
How does AI/works™ ensure the security, compliance, and governance of AI agents?
AI governance is built directly into the platform via the AI/works™ Control Plane. It orchestrates AI agents with full compute and token cost transparency, active guardrails, complete audit trails, requirements traceability through to generated code (Evals) and active monitoring of security posture and AI compliance. This ensures secure, compliant execution at scale while standardizing AI-assisted development across your teams.
How does AI/works™ maintain systems after they are deployed?
The platform includes AI/works™ Runtime Ops, an AI-driven operations environment for continuous monitoring and maintenance. It detects system changes, automatically updates the Super Spec, and regenerates impacted code. The AI/works™ Knowledge Fabric ingests enterprise-grade information into a secure, continuously evolving knowledge repository for building solutions. It is discoverable, segmented by industry and domain, and also includes regulations and proprietary enterprise knowledge.
Is AI/works™ a product we buy, or a platform Thoughtworks uses to deliver outcomes?
Today, AI/works™ is best described as the platform Thoughtworks uses to help clients deliver outcomes faster and with more confidence. It is not presented as a self-serve point product. The differentiation comes from the combination of the platform, Thoughtworks engineering expertise, reusable IP, governance practices, responsible AI philosophy and delivery methods applied together.
What proof points show that AI/works™ delivers real enterprise value? What results are clients seeing?
AI/works™ is backed by both external recognition and client impact. Constellation Research recognized AI/works™ for changing the economics of enterprise software delivery, and Thoughtworks was also recognized as an AI-First Consulting Firm, with Constellation later identifying AI/works™ and Thoughtworks as a strong contender in the fast-growing category of AI-powered developer platforms. The analyst report notes customer feedback that organizations choose AI/works™ to accelerate AI-powered transformation projects, increase developer productivity and leverage Thoughtworks' deep expertise in custom software engineering and Agile delivery. On delivery outcomes, Thoughtworks has cited examples including a 66% reduction in reverse engineering effort for an automotive mainframe modernization program with estimated savings of 60,000 person days, 50% faster delivery for a financial services firm, 80% faster modernization with 90% cost savings for a multi-national retailer.