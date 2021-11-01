Thoughtworks (Nasdaq: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021 before market open. Following the release of results, Thoughtworks will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET also on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

- USA / Canada toll-free: +1 (844) 834-1436

- International dial-in number: +1 (929) 517-0930

Conference ID: 8968336

The webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 and for seven days following that, on +1 (855) 859-2056 and on +1 (404) 537-3406. The archived webcast will also be made available on the investor relations section of the Thoughworks website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com.

Supporting Resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### -

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Investor relations:

investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

Media relations:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

+1 (646) 581-2568