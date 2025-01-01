Itoc is now Thoughtworks

In February 2023, we acquired Itoc, a leading AWS consultancy in Australia. With a decade-long experience in building transformative technology solutions, Itoc solves clients’ most complex cloud challenges for organizations of all sizes - from small and medium businesses to large enterprises. This acquisition presents an exciting opportunity for our existing and new customers to leverage Itoc’s industry-leading AWS expertise and gain expanded access to Thoughtworks’ service offerings and talent in markets beyond Australia.
Both companies have earned their stripes as trusted AWS partners with a proven track record in accelerating clients’ migrations to the cloud and leveraging a vast array of AWS services to drive innovation. Our combined strengths will provide clients with advanced capabilities and offerings to support their cloud migration and modernization strategies, as well as their digital transformation journeys.
As a unified Thoughtworks, we are committed to delivering extraordinary impact with clients across Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region, both now and in the future.
Itoc and Thoughtworks are trusted AWS partners with extensive experience in delivering a wide range of successful cloud projects. Our excellence has been recognized with numerous accolades and accreditations over the years. In 2021, Itoc was named AWS’ Partner of the Year in Australia. Following this, in 2022, Thoughtworks ascended to AWS’ Premier Services Partner status, which is achieved by less than 3% of AWS partners. This collaboration amplifies our collective capabilities, enabling us to guide clients in leveraging AWS services at greater speed and scale.
600+ AWS Certifications
AWS Ambassadors, Subject Matter Experts and Community Builders on our team
Successfully delivered over 500+ projects for clients on AWS
Detailed insight to maximize co-funding opportunities
Platinum Certification - Well-Architected Framework Reviews
“We are proud to be one of the first Australian born-in-the-cloud players and recognized for our ability to identify clients’ problems and create the strategies that empower them to deliver the future today. We are thrilled to combine Itoc and Thoughtworks’ progressive work cultures, values and pioneering spirit as we accelerate our clients’ paths to innovation and realize business benefits faster.”
— Trent Haag and Richard Steven, former co-leaders of Itoc
Our services include
AWS Consulting Services
Our unique approach to co-creating and implementing your holistic cloud strategy lets you rapidly grow your business in the cloud while enabling you to maintain focus on your core business.
AWS Well-Architected Framework Review
Improve your infrastructure with our tailored assessment designed to help identify risks and improvements based on AWS’ architectural best practices.
AWS Migration Acceleration Program
Move your legacy or other cloud environments into the AWS Cloud with minimal disruption, taking risk and complexity out of the equation.
AWS Managed Services
Our dedicated team of cloud specialists offer managed services, professional services and strategy into one seamless end-to-end partnership - so your business can evolve in the cloud.
AWS Cloud Foundation Accelerator
Get cloud right the first time with a landing zone that’s best practice, secure and flexible, helping fast track your path to unlocking value in AWS Cloud.
AWS Marketplace Accelerator
We help independent software vendors and SaaS providers speed up time to sale by providing a seamless single point of procurement for customers globally, with minimal technical uplift.
AWS Platform Accelerator
An out-of-the-box solution to run modernized applications on highly-available, scalable and secure AWS infrastructure, helping increase efficiency and lower your operating costs.
AWS Optimization and Licensing Assessment
Explore various cost saving migration methods with our report that provides you with a clear like-for-like migration cost from on-premises to AWS as well as ongoing costs.
We partner with organizations ranging from small and medium businesses to large enterprises to enable clients to fully realize the benefits of the cloud.
