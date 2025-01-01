Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Public sector

Spark the extraordinary potential of customer-centric growth.

 

Public service providers are under intense pressure to evolve, balancing growing demands for improved services with shrinking budgets.

 

Thoughtworks combines years of strategic transformation knowledge with lean product innovation to help our clients rethink their service models. Our experienced teams integrate policy, technology and service delivery, with a relentless focus on value creation and citizen welfare.

 

 

Seamless Government Experience (SGX) is a carefully orchestrated solution for agencies navigating exceptionally complex and ever-changing environments.

 

Simplicity, transparency, self-reliance and support—these are the standards constituents now expect. Yet there’s a gap, with government agencies facing obstacles like outdated systems, siloed operations, limited funds and more demanding expectations from the people they serve.

 

If unaddressed, critical services, life-changing benefits and public trust hang in the balance. We have the solution to help bridge the gap.

 

NHS Patient Continuity

NHS Digital (now part of NHS England) wanted to digitize and improve speed and efficiency for suspended patient re-registrations. Keen to ensure a continuous electronic health record, removing the need for any manual printing and storage, NHS Digital chose Thoughtworks as the partner to bring this vision to life.

Public sector success stories

Together with our public sector clients we're helping to transform citizen welfare

  • Govtech
  • Queensland Government
  • Department of Veteran Affairs
Because we’re both focused on outcomes, we were able to collaborate easily with the NHS Digital team and come up with the best possible solution to their challenges.”
Andy Topham,
Product Strategist at Thoughtworks

Our trusted partners

We’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting specializations in the public sector. We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our public sector clients.
