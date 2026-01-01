Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the brand sunset:
What is happening?
In February 2023, Thoughtworks acquired Itoc, a leading AWS consultancy based in Brisbane, Australia. This marks Thoughtworks’ fifth acquisition in the last three years but our first one in Australia.
The acquisition further strengthens Thoughtworks’ capabilities in data, cloud and managed services.
- After a year-long integration journey, we have sunset the Itoc brand to well and truly become one organization as Thoughtworks. While the Itoc brand will no longer be around, we will continue to deliver the high quality service and support that clients have come to expect from the Itoc team.
- As a unified Thoughtworks, we will continue to partner with a range of organizations including small and medium businesses to large enterprises.
This is an exciting next step in our continued shared journey, further reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best service and value to existing and new customers across Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region.
Why did Thoughtworks decide to acquire Itoc?
As we mature as a company, we need to look at how we grow the business and expand our impact globally. We believe we need to have a blend of both organic and inorganic growth in order to achieve our ambitious plans.
Itoc is Australia’s leading AWS-focused cloud infrastructure consulting company with an impressive and enviable track record, so this acquisition increases our data and cloud capacity and capability in ANZ and APAC. The Itoc team also strengthens our footprint in APAC.
What’s the benefit for clients?
The sunset of the Itoc brand is another milestone in the continued shared journey of the acquisition. It continues to strengthen our ability to support and service clients in ANZ and beyond.
As our teams work even closer together, the shared wealth of experience especially in cloud, data and managed services spaces, brings capabilities and strengths which complement our own and will ensure we can address a wider range of clients challenges.
Will Itoc's founder be staying on?
Itoc's entire team has joined Thoughtworks, including Richard Steven and Trent Haag, the former co-leaders. Both play key roles and report to leaders within Thoughtworks.
Will Thoughtworks consolidate offices in Australia?
We have secured combined workspaces in cities across Australia.