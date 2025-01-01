After you submit your application, it enters our applicant tracking system. Our Talent Acquisition team will review it against the job requirements. If there’s a strong match, a recruiter will contact you for an initial screening. If your profile isn’t selected for the current role, it may still be considered for future opportunities.
Our application process
A better way to interview
We're not here to judge. We're here to connect.
At Thoughtworks, we don’t believe interviews should feel like tests. We see them as shared experiences, a way for us to learn about you and for you to get a sense of us. Our goal? A process that’s thoughtful, human and based on real outcomes not rigid rules or prestige on paper.
We invite you to show up as yourself, fully and honestly. There’s no need to fit a mold or perform. The best conversations happen when people feel free to be who they are. That’s why our process is designed to create a respectful, inclusive environment where you can speak openly, feel safe and be seen for your true self.
A better way to interview
We're not here to judge. We're here to connect.
At Thoughtworks, we don’t believe interviews should feel like tests. We see them as shared experiences, a way for us to learn about you and for you to get a sense of us. Our goal? A process that’s thoughtful, human and based on real outcomes not rigid rules or prestige on paper.
We invite you to show up as yourself, fully and honestly. There’s no need to fit a mold or perform. The best conversations happen when people feel free to be who they are. That’s why our process is designed to create a respectful, inclusive environment where you can speak openly, feel safe and be seen for your true self.
Your interview journey
Hitting “apply” is more than just sending a resume. It’s a leap. One filled with curiosity, ambition and maybe a few nerves. You shouldn’t be left guessing about what happens next. That’s why we’re sharing exactly what you can expect from the interview journey at Thoughtworks.
1. Recruiter screening
After we review your application, you’ll have a conversation with a recruiter. Just a real human chat over Zoom or phone. It is not an interrogation. It is a chance for both of us to explore fit: What you are looking for, what we believe in and whether this could be the start of something meaningful. Bring your questions. We will bring ours.
2. Role-specific interviews
Next, you’ll take part in interviews shaped around the role you’re applying for. This could mean pairing, a case challenge or simply talking through how you approach problems. We’re less interested in memorized answers and more interested in how you think, collaborate and grow. Your recruiter will make sure you know exactly what to expect.
3. Leadership round and cultural alignment
Depending on the role, you’ll have one or two interviews focused on leadership and culture. These conversations help us understand how you collaborate, lead and grow, and how Thoughtworks can support your journey. Whether or not an offer is extended, we will always offer thoughtful and actionable feedback
What we value in the process
Wondering if you can use AI when applying?Here's our take
At Thoughtworks, we believe in the power of technology when it is used thoughtfully and responsibly. Our AI policy reflects this belief. We welcome candidates to use GenAI tools during the application process, as long as it supports and reflects your authentic thinking. On our end, we use AI to assist with behind the scenes tasks so our recruiters can spend more meaningful time getting to know you. AI never makes decisions here. Our people do. Our promise is to keep the hiring experience transparent, human centric and true to the spirit of Thoughtworks.
Tips from our recruiters
Tips to improve your job search
Avoid common mistakes and take small steps that make a big difference.
Make your job search more effective
Three simple ways to improve your chances of getting noticed.
How to stand out as a candidate
From your skills to your community work, we want to see the full picture.
Inside the cultural interview
More than an interview, it’s a conversation about who you are and what drives you.
How to make a great impression at Thoughtworks
Finding the right role or the right candidate can feel like a bit of a journey. At Thoughtworks, our recruiters want to help make that experience a little easier and a lot more human. They’ve put together their favorite tips to help candidates stand out, along with a few things to avoid along the way. From sending a thoughtful thank-you note to doing a bit of homework on who we are, these small touches can go a long way. Whether you’re just starting your job search or getting ready for an interview, we hope this guide helps you feel more prepared and confident.
Curious about what it's like to go through the interview process at Thoughtworks? Our Glassdoor interview reviews offer real stories and insights from candidates: honest, unfiltered and in their own words.
Stay connected
Access Thoughtworks careers
Looking for the latest news and updates on Thoughtworks as you navigate the next steps in your career journey?
Sign up for our newsletter. Each month we’ll send you quick highlights on Thoughtworks careers, tech content, events and other insights on how Thoughtworkers are extraordinary, together.
Frequently Asked Questions
-
-
We strive for efficiency, but the process duration can vary depending on the role’s complexity, the number of applicants and interview team availability. On average, it takes four to six weeks, though some specialized roles may take longer. We appreciate your patience and will keep you informed throughout the process.
-
Most of our interviews are conducted remotely. However, in some cases, part of the interview process may take place onsite.
-
At Thoughtworks, we embrace the transformative potential of AI and encourage its responsible use in your application. We prioritize transparency and ask you to disclose any GenAI tool usage, as we value your unique skills, original work and authentic contributions. During assessments and interviews, we appreciate thoughtful use of AI tools and expect your responses to reflect your real-time skills and critical evaluation of AI-generated outputs. Here's our policy on the use of AI in recruitment.
-
Our interview coordinators will send you preparation materials in advance — be sure to read the guidelines carefully and prepare accordingly. Don’t worry, we won’t ask too much of you before each interview. Here are some general tips:
- Research the company: Understand our mission, values, recent news and services.
- Understand the role: Review the job description and think about how your skills fit.
- Prepare questions: Have thoughtful questions ready for your interviewers.
- Practice technical skills: If applying for a technical role, review relevant concepts and coding.
- Use the STAR method: Prepare examples of how you’ve handled situations, tasks, actions and results.
- Test your technology: For virtual interviews, check your internet, camera and microphone.
-
In our technical interviews, we aim to simulate real situations you might encounter as a Thoughtworks employee. We also focus on our values and culture — especially collaboration, continuous learning and driving positive social change.
-
Our process typically includes four main stages. However, the structure may vary depending on the specific needs of our clients and the role you are applying for. We aim to follow these core internal steps whenever possible:
Recruiter screen: An initial conversation about your background, interests and basic qualifications.
Pairing interview: May include coding challenges, system design or architectural discussions.
Case study or presentation: For roles that involve problem-solving or explaining complex ideas.
Cultural and leadership interview: Focused on behavior, communication and soft skills.
-
Beyond role-specific technical skills, we value candidates who demonstrate a strong problem-solving mindset, adaptability, excellent communication (both technical and non-technical), a collaborative spirit, passion for technology and innovation, and a commitment to continuous learning.
Experience in global, matrixed organizations is a plus for many roles. We also value technical certifications such as AWS, Cloud, Azure, Databricks and others.
-
Yes — we are a global company and frequently consider international candidates. Visa sponsorship policies vary by country, role and local immigration laws. If a role is open to international candidates and requires sponsorship, this will typically be discussed during the initial recruiter screen. We aim to support talented individuals who align with our global needs.
-
It’s a good idea to send a brief thank-you email within 24 hours, expressing your appreciation and reiterating your interest in the role. If you haven’t heard back within the timeline shared during the interview, you can politely follow up with your recruiter or point of contact.
-
Yes — we are fully committed to providing reasonable accommodations to ensure an equitable and accessible recruiting experience. Please notify your recruiter as early as possible if you require any accommodations during the application, interview or assessment stages. All requests will be handled confidentially.
-
At Thoughtworks, we’re committed to creating a truly inclusive environment for everyone — regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, orientation, religion, ability, background or identity. This commitment begins with our recruitment process and continues throughout your career journey with us. Learn more about our approach to diversity and inclusion.
To ensure fairness and equal opportunity, we:
- Follow a standardized interview process with consistent evaluation criteria for all candidates.
- Use diverse interview panels to help minimize unconscious bias.
- Provide unconscious bias training to our recruiters and interviewers.
- Make hiring decisions based on objective, skills-based assessments and data.
- Use inclusive language in job descriptions.
- Ensure our application process is accessible to candidates with disabilities.
All of this reflects our dedication to empowering every individual and building a workplace where everyone can thrive.
-
You can still stay connected with us. Subscribe to our monthly careers newsletter and choose to receive career-related notifications about future opportunities.
-
Yes — you’re welcome to apply for multiple roles that match your skills and experience. Please focus on roles that are truly relevant to your background. Our recruiters review applications across various roles, so applying to too many unrelated positions may not be beneficial.
-
Currently, once an application is submitted, it cannot be edited. However, you can reapply with an updated resume.
-
Yes — our recruiters are committed to informing all candidates of the outcome of their interview process. The further you progress, the more detailed feedback we’ll be able to provide.
-
While some roles may list educational qualifications, we believe talent comes from diverse backgrounds. We do not seek an "elite" profile — we highly value equivalent experience and transferable skills, and we actively encourage applications from career changers. Please check each job description for specific requirements, but know that we value potential and passion as much as traditional qualifications.
Recommended reading
-
BlogTen pieces of advice for a successful job searchRead more
-
BlogA career changer's experience with an inclusive and unbiased interviewRead more
-
BlogHow to excel in Thoughtworks interviewsRead more
-
BlogRecruiters share their top seven FAQs from candidatesRead more
-
BlogWhat to expect from a pair programming interviewRead more
-
BlogLook beyond the resumeRead more