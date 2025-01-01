Alan Blockley Solution Architect | Global AWS Ambassador

Alan Blockley is a Solution Architect based in Brisbane, Australia, and a Global AWS Ambassador. With more than 25 years of experience in IT, he is recognized for helping organizations design and deliver secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions on AWS.

Alan holds all available AWS certifications and serves as both an AWS Serverless Community Builder and an Associate Certification Subject Matter Expert, contributing to the creation and review of AWS certification exams. His leadership and community contributions have been recognised with the AWS Ambassador of the Year award for ANZ in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

He is the co-author of Cloud-Native Anti-Patterns: Avoiding Common Mistakes and Driving Success with Best Practices and Real-World Cases (Packt, 2025), a 442-page guide that explores governance, security, migration, observability, and cost anti-patterns across AWS, Azure, and GCP, with real-world case studies and actionable remediation strategies.

Alan is also a co-organiser of the Brisbane and Gold Coast AWS User Groups and the lead organiser of AWS Community Day Australia 2025. He regularly speaks at major global conferences, including AWS re:Invent, where he presented on practical implementations of Generative AI with Amazon Bedrock.

Through open-source projects, blogs and talks, Alan focuses on Well-Architected reviews, serverless best practices and AI-powered SaaS solutions via AWS Marketplace. He is passionate about mentoring, community building, and helping others succeed on their AWS journey.