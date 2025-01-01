Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Itoc is now Thoughtworks

In February 2023, we acquired Itoc, a leading AWS consultancy in Australia. With a decade-long experience in building transformative technology solutions, Itoc solves clients’ most complex cloud challenges for organizations of all sizes - from small and medium businesses to large enterprises. This acquisition presents an exciting opportunity for our existing and new customers to leverage Itoc’s industry-leading AWS expertise and gain expanded access to Thoughtworks’ service offerings and talent in markets beyond Australia.

 

Both companies have earned their stripes as trusted AWS partners with a proven track record in accelerating clients’ migrations to the cloud and leveraging a vast array of AWS services to drive innovation. Our combined strengths will provide clients with advanced capabilities and offerings to support their cloud migration and modernization strategies, as well as their digital transformation journeys.

 

As a unified Thoughtworks, we are committed to delivering extraordinary impact with clients across Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region, both now and in the future.

Tammy Chiasson

Itoc and Thoughtworks are trusted AWS partners with extensive experience in delivering a wide range of successful cloud projects. Our excellence has been recognized with numerous accolades and accreditations over the years. In 2021, Itoc was named AWS’ Partner of the Year in Australia. Following this, in 2022, Thoughtworks ascended to AWS’ Premier Services Partner status, which is achieved by less than 3% of AWS partners. This collaboration amplifies our collective capabilities, enabling us to guide clients in leveraging AWS services at greater speed and scale.

600+ AWS Certifications

AWS Ambassadors, Subject Matter Experts and Community Builders on our team

Successfully delivered over 500+ projects for clients on AWS

Detailed insight to maximize co-funding opportunities

Platinum Certification - Well-Architected Framework Reviews

Learn more about our AWS Partnership

Tammy Chiasson
“We are proud to be one of the first Australian born-in-the-cloud players and recognized for our ability to identify clients’ problems and create the strategies that empower them to deliver the future today. We are thrilled to combine Itoc and Thoughtworks’ progressive work cultures, values and pioneering spirit as we accelerate our clients’ paths to innovation and realize business benefits faster.”
 

— Trent Haag and Richard Steven, former co-leaders of Itoc

Our services include

AWS Consulting Services

 

Our unique approach to co-creating and implementing your holistic cloud strategy lets you rapidly grow your business in the cloud while enabling you to maintain focus on your core business.

AWS Well-Architected Framework Review

 

Improve your infrastructure with our tailored assessment designed to help identify risks and improvements based on AWS’ architectural best practices.

AWS Migration Acceleration Program

 

Move your legacy or other cloud environments into the AWS Cloud with minimal disruption, taking risk and complexity out of the equation.

AWS Managed Services

 

Our dedicated team of cloud specialists offer managed services, professional services and strategy into one seamless end-to-end partnership - so your business can evolve in the cloud.

AWS Cloud Foundation Accelerator

 

Get cloud right the first time with a landing zone that’s best practice, secure and flexible, helping fast track your path to unlocking value in AWS Cloud.

 

AWS Marketplace Accelerator

 

We help independent software vendors and SaaS providers speed up time to sale by providing a seamless single point of procurement for customers globally, with minimal technical uplift.

AWS Platform Accelerator

 

An out-of-the-box solution to run modernized applications on highly-available, scalable and secure AWS infrastructure, helping increase efficiency and lower your operating costs.

AWS Optimization and Licensing Assessment

 

Explore various cost saving migration methods with our report that provides you with a clear like-for-like migration cost from on-premises to AWS as well as ongoing costs.

 

Get cloud right with your experts in AWS

Thoughtworkers collaborating and working in office settings

We partner with organizations ranging from small and medium businesses to large enterprises to enable clients to fully realize the benefits of the cloud.

List of logos Atlassian, Accorplus,Australian Government,Bluetosne, Comestri,CSIRO, Frollo, Judobank, Mecca, Myob, Mytreasure,Myvenue,NDIA, Rea group, youfoodz,Queensland Government, Xero
Success stories

Meet our experts

Simone Thompson

Head of Sales and Customer Growth, APAC

Trent Haag

Cloud Leader (former Co-CEO of Itoc)

Phil Cadell

Head of Cloud Modernization, APAC

Alan Blockley

Presales Solutions Architect Lead

Ben Doyle

Head of Data and Financial Services Industry, APAC

More information

Press release

Access our press release here.  

FAQs

For detailed information, visit our FAQs section.

Connect with us

Whether you have questions, need support, or just want to explore your options, our team is eager to hear from you. 

