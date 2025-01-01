Itoc is now Thoughtworks

In February 2023, we acquired Itoc, a leading AWS consultancy in Australia. With a decade-long experience in building transformative technology solutions, Itoc solves clients’ most complex cloud challenges for organizations of all sizes - from small and medium businesses to large enterprises. This acquisition presents an exciting opportunity for our existing and new customers to leverage Itoc’s industry-leading AWS expertise and gain expanded access to Thoughtworks’ service offerings and talent in markets beyond Australia.

Both companies have earned their stripes as trusted AWS partners with a proven track record in accelerating clients’ migrations to the cloud and leveraging a vast array of AWS services to drive innovation. Our combined strengths will provide clients with advanced capabilities and offerings to support their cloud migration and modernization strategies, as well as their digital transformation journeys.

As a unified Thoughtworks, we are committed to delivering extraordinary impact with clients across Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region, both now and in the future.