Thoughtworks University: Preparing future leaders
Thoughtworks University (TWU) is our immersive one-year training program designed for graduates and career changers. It begins with a 4 week in-person learning experience in Pune, India, designed for graduates and career changers, equipping them with the technical skills, consulting mindset and real world experience needed to succeed in the industry. It serves as the foundation for a strong first-year experience, ensuring trainees are fully prepared for their journey at Thoughtworks.
The Pune term is just the start—TWU continues with a full year of structured training, mentorship and hands-on client work. More than just an onboarding program, TWU helps participants build global connections, grow professionally and develop as future leaders in technology.
Since its inception in 2005, more than 4,000 Thoughtworkers have gone through Thoughtworks University, forming lasting connections with colleagues from around the world.
What makes our first-year experience different?
Thoughtworks University (TWU) is where your journey as a Thoughtworker begins. In this video, Jade Daubney, Global Head of First-Year Experience, shares how this immersive program prepares graduates and career changers with the skills, mindset, and hands-on experience to make an impact from day one.
Your first year starts here
A full year of structured learning
Thoughtworks University is a one-year program designed to guide new technologists through a complete learning journey. Beyond the initial training, trainees continue their development through mentorship, guided sessions and real-world client projects, ensuring a smooth transition into consulting and software development.
Immersive, in-person training
The program kicks off with an intensive four week, in-person training in Pune, India. During this immersive term, trainees develop technical skills, consulting expertise and a problem-solving mindset. The experience lays the foundation for their career at Thoughtworks, covering software development, distributed systems, AI and agile methodologies.
After the term in Pune, the one-year program continues back in their home.
A global network of support
TWU fosters collaboration with peers, mentors, and industry leaders from around the world. This diverse, international community helps shape trainees into confident, skilled professionals ready to make an impact.
How we get to know you
What to expect during the application process: While the process may vary slightly by region, we follow a structured, candidate-focused approach.
Meet our TWU alumni
Lais Gomes
Tech Lead - Brazil
TWU class of 2018 (Cohort 60)
Lais joined Thoughtworks University in 2018 as part of Cohort 60, one of the early cohorts in China. From the start, she embraced the opportunity to grow, learn and connect across cultures. That experience helped shape her technical mindset and leadership journey. Today, she holds multiple roles at Thoughtworks, as Lead Consultant, Account Technical Principal, Tech Lead, and Engineering Manager, demonstrating how the foundation built at TWU continues to influence her career.
Shweta Nayak
Europe Head of Operational Excellence - UK
TWU class of 2009 (Cohort 14)
Starting her journey with Thoughtworks University in 2009, Shweta quickly discovered the power of global collaboration, intense learning, and meaningful connections. Later, as a TWU trainer, she found the clarity and courage to transition from development into leadership roles. That experience taught her she didn’t need to fit a mold—she could define her own path. TWU gave her the resilience and belief to say yes to bold opportunities and shape the leader she is today.
Laura Bassani
Consultant Developer - UK
Thoughtworks University gave me all the tools necessary to start my first project with confidence. In my experience, the program offers the best setup to learn and practice. A safe environment, where you can learn, make mistakes and reflect. The learnings were full of experiences to improve our skills as technologists. Everybody was very supportive and made me feel very welcomed.
Frequently asked questions
Thoughtworks University (TWU) is an immersive in-person training program designed for graduates and career changers. It equips trainees with the technical skills, consulting mindset, and real-world experience needed to succeed in the tech industry. TWU is the first step in a year-long journey of learning, mentorship, and hands-on client work at Thoughtworks.
No. Thoughtworks welcomes candidates from all academic backgrounds. You do not need a Computer Science degree or prior experience in tech to apply. If you're applying for a software developer role, you should have working knowledge of at least one object-oriented programming language. For non-developer roles, other relevant technical skill sets will be assessed. Even if you're making a complete career change with no formal experience, you're encouraged to apply.
Yes. Candidates with up to 12 months of relevant tech industry experience are eligible to apply for Thoughtworks University.
To join Thoughtworks University, you must first apply for a graduate-level role on Thoughtworks’ careers page, be contacted by a recruiter, or be referred by another Thoughtworker. If you successfully complete the hiring process, you will automatically be enrolled in TWU as part of your onboarding, whether you are a recent graduate or a career changer.
Recruitment for Thoughtworks University happens on a seasonal basis and varies by country, depending on hiring needs. We encourage interested candidates to check our careers page regularly or sign up for our careers newsletter, Access Thoughtworks, to stay informed about upcoming opportunities.
No. TWU is fully covered by Thoughtworks as part of your onboarding and training. Thoughtworks provides, flights and accommodation for the in-person training, transportation between the hotel and office, meals during the program. Candidates, however, are responsible for their own travel documents, such as passports or vaccinations.
Thoughtworks will facilitate the visa application process and provide necessary documentation. However, it is the trainee’s responsibility to follow the required steps and ensure that all paperwork is completed on time.
To ensure a smooth experience, you should bring: the laptop provided by Thoughtworks (which you’ll receive from your local office before traveling to India), necessary accessories and power adapters, required travel documents (including your visa), comfortable clothing suited to the training and local climate and any personal essentials you may need for an extended stay, such as medications.
Since the entire program is conducted in English, you’ll need an intermediate to advanced level of proficiency in both written and spoken English. This ensures that you can fully engage with the training, collaborate with your peers, and thrive in a global learning environment.
No, once you complete the program, you will return to the country where you were hired. Thoughtworks University is designed to prepare you for your role within your home region, where you’ll continue to grow as a Thoughtworker and contribute to impactful projects. The program spans a full year, with continuous development beyond the initial training.
After the initial in-person training, participants return to their home regions to join a client project. TWU continues with structured monthly learning sessions throughout the first year to support ongoing development, making it a comprehensive year-long experience.
No. While TWU covers technical learning, it is also designed to develop consulting skills, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities. Participants work in a collaborative environment that mirrors real client engagements.
Yes. When you are hired as a graduate consultant, you join Thoughtworks as a full-time employee. Like most roles, there is an initial probation period, after which you receive a permanent contract.
Thoughtworks collaborates with clients across various industries. Your project assignment will depend on business needs, client engagements and your skill set. More information on Thoughtworks’ client work is available here.