Rooted in a culture of learning and sharing

 

At Thoughtworks, we deliver cutting-edge tools and technology to our enterprise clients. As a result, we're always learning new things — and we believe in sharing our expertise. That's why we provide incredible levels of support for those Thoughtworkers who have a passion to write books. We think the outcomes speak for themselves. Explore our library to see for yourself.

Build your library today

Infrastructure as Code, 3rd Edition book cover
Infrastructure as Code, 3rd Edition by Kief Morris
Facilitating Software Architecture book cover
Facilitating Software Architecture by Andrew Harmel-Law
Continuous Deployment book cover
Continuous Deployment by Valentina Servile
Head First Software Architecture book cover
Head First Software Architecture by Neal Ford, Raju Gandhi and Mark Richards
Effective Machine Learning Teams book cover
Effective Machine Learning Teams by David Tan, Ada Leung & David Colls
Patterns of Distributed Systems book cover
Patterns of Distributed Systems by Unmesh Joshi
Async First Playbook cover image
The Async-First Playbook by Sumeet Gayathri Moghe
Practical Data Privacy book cover
Practical Data Privacy by Katharine Jarmul
Wild West to Agile book cover
Wild West to Agile by Jim Highsmith
Cover image for Building Evolutionary Architectures 2nd edition
Building Evolutionary Architectures: 2nd Ed., by Neal Ford, Rebecca Parsons, Patrick Kua and Pramod Sadalage
Domain Driven Domain-Driven Design with Java - A Practitioner’s Guide
Domain-Driven Design with Java by Premanand Chandrasekaran , Karthik Krishnan
Full Stack Testing
Full Stack Testing by Gayathri Mohan
Fluent Python 2nd edition Luciano Ramalho
Fluent Python 2nd Edition by Luciano Ramalho
Data Mesh by Zhamak Dehghani
Data Mesh by Zhamak Dehghani
Software Architecture Metrics
Software Architecture Metrics by Neal Ford and Andrew Harmel-Law
Software Architecture: The Hard Parts
Software Architecture: The Hard Parts by Neal Ford, Mark Richards, Pramod Sadalage and Zhamak Dehghani
Fundamentals of Software Architecture
Fundamentals of Software Architecture by Mark Richards and Neal Ford
EDGE
EDGE: Value-driven digital transformation by Jim Highsmith, Linda Luu and David Robinson
Digital Transformation Game Plan
Digital Transformation by Gary O'Brien, Guo Xiao and Mike Mason
Refactoring
Refactoring by Martin Fowler
Software Ownership Transfer
Software Ownership Transfer by Vinod Sankaranarayanan
Engineering Excellence to Business Outcomes book cover
Engineering Excellence to Business Outcomes by Sachin Dharmapurikar and Dinker Charak
Humanizing Data Strategy book cover
Humanizing Data Strategy by Tiankai Feng
Exploring the Metaverse book cover
Exploring the Metaverse by Kuldeep Singh

Take a deeper look at infrastructure as code

The third edition of Infrastructure as Code builds on the insights of the previous two to explore how IaC can drive long-term value for businesses.

 

Take a look inside the book with this free chapter, courtesy of O'Reilly.

 

Read it using the viewer or click below to download a PDF version.

Download

With over 100 books in our ever-growing library, we simply cannot fit them all onto one page. Dive in to our complete collection to discover more.

More books

