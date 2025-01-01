Manufacturing and Engineering
Spark the extraordinary potential of your manufacturing operations.
Manufacturing is the backbone of the global economy, driving innovation and shaping the future of how we work and live. Software, data and connectivity are just as vital as precision engineering and execution. From overcoming supply chain disruptions to unifying fragmented systems, addressing inconsistent customer experiences, and resolving overlapping technology platforms, the pressure to adapt while maintaining excellence has never been greater.
At Thoughtworks, we empower manufacturers to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape by providing innovative, AI-driven technology solutions to modernize and optimize every facet of their operations.
See how Thoughtworks partnered with a leading automotive manufacturer to accelerate mainframe modernization with genAI.
Our expertise
Today's industrial machines are sophisticated software and data products. With deep experience in embedded products and forward-thinking data strategy, we can level up your current generation products and scale the next.
To make D2C successful, manufacturers must go beyond digital channels and subscription models — they need to align dealer networks, transform customer service and product support, and modernize back-office finance. We bring comprehensive solutions and hands-on expertise to help operationalize your D2C strategy end to end.
The best manufactured products need the highest quality software. We are known for bringing the necessary tools and techniques that build quality into sophisticated software operating in complex environments.
Segments we serve
Agricultural
Automotive
Consumer
durables
Industrial
equipment
Industrial
finance
Supply
chain
We have a trusted network of partners, curated by Thoughtworks to bring you best-of-breed technology that pairs perfectly with our proven strategies and methodologies.