Spark the extraordinary potential of AI-enabled modernization
CodeConcise Legacy Assistant
Enterprise modernization is the key to unlocking agility, scalability and innovation to meet heightened customer expectations. But in the race to modernize, organizations often struggle to fully understand their legacy technology.
Getting a holistic view of systems can be hampered by the fragmentation of knowledge between those who wrote the code, users who understand key functions and third party ownership.
Generative AI can address these complex challenges early in the transformation process and at reduced cost.
CodeConcise Legacy Assistant
Enterprise modernization is the key to unlocking agility, scalability and innovation to meet heightened customer expectations. But in the race to modernize, organizations often struggle to fully understand their legacy technology.
Getting a holistic view of systems can be hampered by the fragmentation of knowledge between those who wrote the code, users who understand key functions and third party ownership.
Generative AI can address these complex challenges early in the transformation process and at reduced cost.
Thoughtworks’ approach, using our CodeConcise Legacy Assistant, helps clients better understand their systems and tackle capability gaps, reducing the time and effort required to reap the rewards of enterprise modernization.
Empowering the modernization journey
Greater understanding of legacy systems
Achieve deeper insights and clearer visibility of existing structures and processes — accelerating your modernization journey.
Reduced SME dependency
Automating the reverse engineering process reduces reliance on your experts, freeing them to focus on strategic, forward-thinking efforts.
Improved onboarding
Accelerate the onboarding process for team members, so they can deliver meaningful impact faster.
Accelerate bug isolation
Greatly reduce the time and effort to localize and fix defects. Our clients have seen a 95% increase in the velocity of bug identification.
We helped a European automotive manufacturer reduce legacy code reverse engineering time by two-thirds — saving a projected 60k person-days — freeing their SMEs to focus on developing future architecture.
Recommended insights
-
Client storyAccelerating mainframe modernization with genAILearn more
-
ArticleKickstart your legacy modernization initiative with generative AIRead this article
-
ArticleEating the elephant: Mobilizing your mainframe replacementRead this article
-
PublicationA new era of modernization: Accelerating the journey to valueRead Perspectives
-
ArticleLegacy Modernization meets GenAIRead this article
-
PodcastLeveraging AI for legacy modernizationListen here