That means ensuring the program advances business goals. For CFOs and public companies, financial metrics may be a primary consideration, especially since modernization investments can affect the way expenditure appears on the balance sheet. Nonetheless, “this sort of a change needs to bring together stakeholders and subject matter experts from across the organization,” Subramanian points out. “It can’t just be led by business, or by technology. What might make sense from the financial point of view might have a different impact from a technology standpoint.”



“There has to be something that you tie back to that's important to the business,” says Coggrave. “For instance, if it’s important to a business to be able to deliver new products to market quickly, and they can't do that because the mainframe holds them back, we would prioritize the first slice of delivering some small part of a new product.”

“Ultimately, we’re trying to modernize to achieve a good balance of defensive benefits, like lowering costs or risks, and offensive benefits, like launching new offerings or increasing customer wallet share, which tend to be more important,” he adds. “Once you have clarity about what you're targeting, you can figure out the right metrics for those measures, and feed that into the prioritization conversation.”

A common issue is that some people will want to hold on to the systems that they’re familiar with, even if those are rife with accidental complexities because of historic or knowledge constraints. “Tackling complexity involves challenging existing power structures, so that accountability for change has to be in some ways not just championed, but demonstrated by the senior leadership,” says Subramanian.

Finding those champions requires modernization to demonstrate “a real line of sight to the business strategy and purpose,” says Shodhan. “Business involvement is absolutely necessary, and it's important to connect to various layers of strategies and goals, because when you can show how your modernization program is directly providing value to the organization, it's harder for people to question its lifespan.”

“You need to demonstrate a new way of doing things, a new way of organizing teams, and a new way of working with outcomes that people can point to and say: ‘This is why we need to do what we’re doing,’” Subramanian agrees. “Otherwise it's very theoretical. One of the challenges for organizations is trying to create value people can see.”

Though the stakes can be high, only genuine changes in the legacy system that are taken through to production will keep the program on track, and stakeholders on board.

“Proofs of concept definitely have a place, but can sometimes detract from the effort, because people come to believe change is only possible in a sandbox,” Subramanian explains. “The change in the system has to be something that goes live in front of real users, even if they’re internal. Even if it improves one small thing, like removing a step to make it easier for customer service people to find a piece of information, that’s key to building confidence and demonstrating positive outcomes.”