Spark the extraordinary potential of AI-enabled modernization

CodeConcise Legacy Assistant



Enterprise modernization is the key to unlocking agility, scalability and innovation to meet heightened customer expectations. But in the race to modernize, organizations often struggle to fully understand their legacy technology.



Getting a holistic view of systems can be hampered by the fragmentation of knowledge between those who wrote the code, users who understand key functions and third party ownership.



Generative AI can address these complex challenges early in the transformation process and at reduced cost.