Climate change has made mitigating carbon emissions increasingly critical for individuals, governments and businesses globally.

Business operations and their supply chains account for the majority of emissions. Despite this, almost 85% of companies are unable to comprehensively measure their indirect emissions, especially those originating from sources they don't control or own (known in the industry as ‘Scope 3’ emissions). This makes accurately reporting and mitigating their carbon footprints near impossible.

Backed by Olam Ventures, Terrascope is a Singapore-based climate-tech venture founded in 2021 to empower companies to measure and manage their carbon emissions. Terrascope and Thoughtworks partnered to build a decarbonization SaaS platform that allows businesses to rapidly and reliably assess their direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions) and build a credible pathway to Net Zero.