Smart decarbonization platform creates a credible pathway to Net Zero
Climate change has made mitigating carbon emissions increasingly critical for individuals, governments and businesses globally.
Business operations and their supply chains account for the majority of emissions. Despite this, almost 85% of companies are unable to comprehensively measure their indirect emissions, especially those originating from sources they don't control or own (known in the industry as ‘Scope 3’ emissions). This makes accurately reporting and mitigating their carbon footprints near impossible.
Backed by Olam Ventures, Terrascope is a Singapore-based climate-tech venture founded in 2021 to empower companies to measure and manage their carbon emissions. Terrascope and Thoughtworks partnered to build a decarbonization SaaS platform that allows businesses to rapidly and reliably assess their direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions) and build a credible pathway to Net Zero.
Building a pathway to Net Zero
Using custom artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models, the platform automates cumbersome and error-prone steps by ingesting, categorizing and matching business activity data with relevant emission factors.
With Terrascope, companies can also collaborate with external partners to generate advanced analytics and visualizations of their Scope 3 emissions, which account for the majority of an organization's carbon footprint. This expert-centric, AI decarbonization system outperforms standard approaches with far less computing resources, less data and delivers emission calculations in days and weeks, rather than months.
Engaging Thoughtworks' tech domain experts in AI, ML and data management accelerated the development of a quality product for Terrascope.
Collaborating from product to platform
The partnership started with ideation and validation of the product, leading to the development and evolution of the platform’s capabilities. Together, we have created a sustainability-focused platform that is innovative, scalable and industry-agnostic that enables organizations to measure carbon emissions and track progress across their operations, supply chains and portfolios.
Leveraging a distributed delivery model to scale collaboration, the development teams in Singapore and India not only delivered the end-to-end platform in record time, but also continue to explore new product capabilities.
We’re getting amazing client feedback. Firstly, they’re impressed with the platform’s speed of measurement. Secondly, transparency; they can comprehensively understand not just the size of the emissions but at the extreme detail of what's driving it; which allows them to have plausible initiatives to build their pathway to Net Zero.
