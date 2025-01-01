Countries around the world are increasingly viewing national digital identity as a key enabler of economic and social development. Leading initiatives such as Aadhaar (India), NDI/Singpass (Singapore) and MOSIP (deploying across 12+ countries) are delivering substantial, often unanticipated benefits to governments and citizens alike.



As the world’s leading technical delivery partner for national digital identity, Thoughtworks can help you navigate the complex legal, ethical and technical issues that come with delivering identity at national or even multi-national scale. Working with our experienced local teams, and backed by access to a connected global network will ensure your national digital identity investments deliver inclusive development for all your stakeholders and citizens.