Countries around the world are increasingly viewing national digital identity as a key enabler of economic and social development. Leading initiatives such as Aadhaar (India), NDI/Singpass (Singapore) and MOSIP (deploying across 12+ countries) are delivering substantial, often unanticipated benefits to governments and citizens alike.
As the world’s leading technical delivery partner for national digital identity, Thoughtworks can help you navigate the complex legal, ethical and technical issues that come with delivering identity at national or even multi-national scale. Working with our experienced local teams, and backed by access to a connected global network will ensure your national digital identity investments deliver inclusive development for all your stakeholders and citizens.
Success Stories
News
NSW Government partners with Thoughtworks to deliver world-first digital birth certificates
Thoughtworks leverages IndiaStack and Digital Transformation to bring micro financing to India's rural women
Recommended reading
-
ArticleDecentralized identity: the key to the digital era?Learn more
-
BlogThe future of identity managementLearn more
-
ArticleDriving combinatorial innovation through national digital identity projectsLearn more
-
BlogPatient-centric view of the national digital health missionLearn more
-
BlogHere's how government can accelerate their digital journey and empower citizensLearn more
-
BlogThe future of inclusive development with DPGsLearn more