Both solutions build on a shared approach to modernizing existing systems and connecting trusted data. Seamless Government Experience focuses on delivering simpler, more coordinated government services for citizens and agency employees. Agentic University helps higher education institutions use governed AI agents to improve student experiences, teaching, research and campus operations.
Modernize what matters. Build what's next.
Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector help agencies modernize legacy systems, connect trusted data and scale responsible AI without starting from scratch.
Together, we combine composable architecture, cloud technology and engineering expertise to deliver more responsive public services with less risk.
Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector help agencies modernize legacy systems, connect trusted data and scale responsible AI without starting from scratch.
Together, we combine composable architecture, cloud technology and engineering expertise to deliver more responsive public services with less risk.
From legacy complexity to composable outcomes
Built on a shared approach to modernization, our solutions help government agencies and higher education institutions connect existing systems, unlock the value of their data and deliver more intelligent, responsive experiences.
Connect systems, data and services around the needs of citizens and agency employees. Deliver simpler, more personalized experiences while streamlining operations through human-centered design and AI-powered capabilities.
Connect existing campus systems, data and institutional knowledge to power governed AI agents. Deliver more personalized experiences for students, faculty and staff while modernizing without replacing core systems.
The composable agency: architecting the future of autonomous public service
Explore the thinking behind our approach to public sector modernization. The Composable Agency whitepaper outlines how modular capabilities, governed data and a supervised digital workforce can help agencies evolve existing systems and deliver more responsive services, with a practical 3/3/3 roadmap for getting started.
A secure foundation, engineered for public service
Google Cloud provides the secure AI, data and cloud infrastructure. Thoughtworks brings the engineering, modernization and delivery expertise to put those capabilities to work in complex public sector environments. Together, we help agencies connect existing systems, accelerate innovation and scale responsible AI with confidence.
Built for outcomes, not just uptime
Simpler, more proactive services
Connect systems and services around people's needs, reducing repetitive applications and enabling coordinated support during important life events.
Modernization with less risk
Evolve legacy systems incrementally, reduce operational burden and enable secure data sharing without disruptive rip-and-replace programs.
Responsible AI, built on trust
Put AI to work with governed data, auditable decisions and human oversight for high-stakes services.
Faster time to value
Deliver improvements in focused 90-day increments, demonstrating measurable progress without waiting years for transformation.
Insights shaping the future of public service
Explore perspectives, practical guidance and real-world approaches to modernizing government. From connected citizen experiences to responsible AI, discover how we're helping public sector organizations turn emerging technologies into mission impact.
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WebinarWebinar: Modernizing state government with Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector
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WebinarWebinar: How Agentic AI is transforming government services
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ArticleAbraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum: Revitalizing the customer experience with augmented reality
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BlogTransforming government services with AI
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BlogNo wrong door: How AI enables accessible government services for citizens
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BlogCreating a thriving business climate with agentic AI in public services
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Government agencies don't need another monolithic replacement project. They need composable platforms, governed data and responsible agentic AI treated as enduring public infrastructure.Mike O'BrienPublic Sector Growth and Consulting Leader, Thoughtworks
Frequently asked questions
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No. We wrap and evolve legacy systems incrementally, exposing capabilities as APIs and delivering value in stages.
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Qualifying engagements may be eligible for Google Public Sector funding programs. Ask your Thoughtworks contact what your agency may qualify for.
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Most engagements start with a focused workshop to map your highest-friction services and scope a practical roadmap.